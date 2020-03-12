Season ends at sectional level for Lincoln, Normal West basketball teams

Ranked sixth in Class 3A, Lincoln advanced to the sectional title game with a 60-41 win over Decatur MacArthur on Wednesday.

"We had a packed house," Alexander said. "It would have been popping at the seams Friday night. People love this team. It's one of the more exciting teams we've had. I'm just sick."

Alexander was to meet with Lincoln superintendent Dwight Stricklin and principal Todd Poelker later Thursday to determine "who those lucky 60 are" who will be attending the game.

Alexander said the tickets would go to families of players, etc., but there may be some difficult decisions.

"We have grandparents who have been to every game," he said.

"We talked to the kids this morning and we told them, 'We can't control this,'" Alexander said. "We said, 'The only thing we can do right now is continue to prepare. And we're not saying that something won't happen that's even worse as we move along day by day or really hour by hour.'"