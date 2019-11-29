Second half run helps Charleston boys basketball reach title game; Okaw Valley run falls short in overtime

Charleston 58, Casey-Westfield 52

After a basket by Casey's Colin Branson the Warriors, who trailed by eight with 4:53 left in the third, were back within three. The Trojans began their pivotal run with a bucket by freshman Sam Bickford. Caleb Hurst,who had a dunk in the second quarter, closed out the scoring in the third with the final four points.

Charleston shot 54 percent from the field in the game and finished with four players in double digits with Hurst leading the way with 15 points. Isaac Miller had 13, Bickford 12 and Bell 10.

The Trojans went to a box-and-one on Livingston in the second half after he had 19 of Casey's 27 in the opening half.

"I felt like he had too many easy baskets in the first half," said Oakley, a Cumberland grad and former Cumberland coach. "We had Lane Harrell on him to start the second half and later Sam Schuette. The kids in the box did a good job of jumping out when they would screen Lane or Sam. I felt like Livingston had to earn his points in the second half."

There were nine ties and three lead changes, all in the first half.