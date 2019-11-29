Second half run helps Charleston boys basketball reach title game; Okaw Valley run falls short in overtime

TOLEDO — In the semifinals of the 23rd annual Cumberland Thanksgiving Tournament, neither Charleston or Casey-Westfield led by more than four points in the first half. The Trojans led 42-39 late in the third quarter when they went on a 9-0 run to lead 53-39 on a three-pointer by sophomore Luke Bell, then held off a Casey rally for a 58-52 victory.
"We did a nice job of moving the ball," said Charleston coach Brad Oakley. "We wanted to spread it out, but we wanted to continue to attack. Our ball movement improved from Monday (a 64-56 win over Newton). We have to learn how to play with the lead. We competed and played hard and found a way to win."
The Charleston win means there will be a new champion for the first time since 2016 as Casey won the last two. The last time Charleston won the four-day tournament was 2015.
In the other semifinal game it looked like Dieterich would not have a problem after outscoring Okaw Valley 16-2 in the second quarter to lead 25-15 at the half. The Movin' Maroons led by 15 after a putback by Collin Harke. The Timberwolves rallied to tie the game at 40 and force a four-minute overtime. Dieterich didn't miss any of its six field goal attempts in the extra period and won 54-50.
Charleston (2-0) will play Dieterich, which won the title last in 2014, in the title game at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Charleston 58, Casey-Westfield 52
After a basket by Casey's Colin Branson the Warriors, who trailed by eight with 4:53 left in the third, were back within three. The Trojans began their pivotal run with a bucket by freshman Sam Bickford. Caleb Hurst,who had a dunk in the second quarter, closed out the scoring in the third with the final four points.
Charleston shot 54 percent from the field in the game and finished with four players in double digits with Hurst leading the way with 15 points. Isaac Miller had 13, Bickford 12 and Bell 10.
The Trojans went to a box-and-one on Livingston in the second half after he had 19 of Casey's 27 in the opening half.
"I felt like he had too many easy baskets in the first half," said Oakley, a Cumberland grad and former Cumberland coach. "We had Lane Harrell on him to start the second half and later Sam Schuette. The kids in the box did a good job of jumping out when they would screen Lane or Sam. I felt like Livingston had to earn his points in the second half."
There were nine ties and three lead changes, all in the first half.
"It was a nice win for us," said Oakley, whose team had six turnovers in the first three quarters, before having eight in the final period. "No matter who we play, Okaw Valley or Dieterich, it will be a different style than Casey."
The only other Casey player to finish in double digits was Hills, a 6-6 sophomore, with 11 points. The Warriors were 22-of-49 (.449), including 5-of-20 (.250) from beyond the three-point line.
Casey (1-1) will play for third place against Okaw Valley at 4:30 p.m.
Dieterich 54, Okaw Valley 50
Okaw Valley started out with a 13-9 lead after the first period, but only scored two points in the second quarter as they trailed by 10.
Down by 15 the Timberwolves, who were undersized, began their rally with the final bucket of the third on a basket by Eli Hagerman, who finished with a team-high 15 points. Hagerman hit two three-pointers and Tyson Montgomery also scored as the Timberwolves trailed just 37-31 with 3:08 left. Luke Vanderburgh hit a three-pointer to make it a one possession game with two minutes remaining.
Cameron Sharp, had 10 points, made a pair of free throws to tie the game at 38 with 51 seconds remaining in regulation. Dieterich's Harke, who finished with 14 points, made a pair of free throws with 41 seconds remaining. Sharp's basket tied it at 40 with 19. 4 seconds left. The Movin' Maroons had a shot and missed as the game went to overtime.
Hagerman gave the Timberwovles a brief lead with a three-pointer with 3;25 left. The game was tied at 45 when Dieterich scored seven unanswered points, including four by Pete Britton.
Cole Niebrugge led all players with 18 points for Dieterich.
Vandalia 65, Cumberland 54
Vandalia used an 8-0 run during a two minute, twenty-three second stretch of the fourth quarter to lead 59-47 in the consolation bracket semifinals.
Vandalia led 47-43 after three quarters.
Cumberland was led in scoring by Ross Hemmen with 18 points, while Wyatt Napier had 14 and Brennyn Cutts 10.
Saturday starts with Cumberland taking on Oblong for 7th place at 1;30 p.m. and the consolation championship game starts at 3 p.m. with Newton playing Vandalia.