Sectional championship games to feel 'just like a summer tournament' for Lincoln, Normal West basketball teams

The calendar reads March, as in March Madness. Yet, when Normal West and Lincoln high schools play sectional championship basketball games Friday night, there will be a feel of June or July.

Due to the potential spread of the coronavirus, the Illinois High School Association on Thursday announced it is limiting attendance at all remaining state series games to 60 spectators per school.

Thus, when Normal West meets Collinsville in a Class 4A sectional final at Pekin, and Lincoln takes on Springfield Lanphier in a 3A contest at Lincoln, the stands will be mostly empty.

"I think it's going to be just like a summer tournament," Lincoln coach Neil Alexander said. "We've had that many people at summer tournament games. I am so sick for our kids and for all kids. It (a postseason run) is a once in a lifetime thing."

Normal West coach Ed Hafermann said he understands the IHSA's "caution and the decision they made and the rationale behind it. Better safe than sorry."