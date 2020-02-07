Sophomore Lilly Null leading Sullivan basketball into postseason

SULLIVAN — As a sophomore Sullivan's Lilly Null, has done something a little unusual in that she has played in all 57 games in her career and has been the starting point guard since late December of 2018.
Her play has helped Sullivan to back-to-back 20 win seasons. The Redskins enter their own Class 2A Regional with a 21-6 record and play Wednesday in the semifinals against the winner of the Fairfield vs. Flora game, which is Monday. The Redskins are the No. 4 seed in sub-secitonal B of the Paris Sectional. Top-seeded and top-ranked Paris is in the other bracket and plasy the winner of Monday's Marshall vs. Shelbyville game.
"It wasn't too long before she worked her way into the starting lineup," said Sullivan coach Sheri McCain of Null's freshman year. "It was probably about Christmas time we knew she would be our starting varsity point guard."
Null's love of basketball started in fifth grade when she played for the boys' Little Redskin team.
"I always liked to play on that team," Null said. "It was so much fun. It really started my love for basketball and when I really started to put time into it, I just loved it from then on."
Null is one of six returning letter winners back from a 26-4 Class 2A Sweet 16 season. She averaged 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals last season. This season she has improved in all areas, averaging 13 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.8 steals.
"She has improved her ball-handling tremendously," McCain said. "She had some turnovers early on. We just told her: You know you are going to have them as a point guard because you have the ball in your hand primarily and not to worry about that. She makes up for it with her assists and steals."
When Null was in sixth grade she started playing for Sky Ice under current MacArthur coach Mike Williams.
"They didn't have a team for sixth graders so he put me on the ninth grade team," said Null, who has continued to play for Sky Ice in the summers. "It taught me you just have to put your work into it."
For that reason Null didn't feel there was too much pressure as a freshman.
"i didn't feel as much as I thought I would," Null said. "I was definitely nervous, though. I was fine once I got going, and my teammates helped out also. I asked questions.
"This year it has been a lot easier and my teammates help me throughout everything. If I have a problem I ask them or coach. It is all about communication. That keeps the pressure off my shoulders."
Null was in gymnastics for two or three years when she was younger, and is on the track and volleyball teams.
You have free articles remaining.
"I wanted to get my athletic ability when I was little and I was just trying to get flexible and have balance," said Null, who was part of the Mattoon Academy of Gymnastics. "A lot of the things that gymnastics teaches you have helped tremendously. In every sport you need balance. You need it for footwork and shooting, for example."
McCain said Null is someone she doesn't have to worry about not coming into shape.
"I always tell the kids the same thing, 'The more sports you play the more different roles you have,'" McCain said. "She is somebody that most coaches you know have to have on the court. She is a natural leader, even as a sophomore. She is the floor general and calms the rest of us. Emily White does a great job of taking care of the basketball, but we need (Null) on the floor so that everyone else can do their role also.
"There were a couple of games early on where she got in foul trouble and it changes the pace of the game. It all revolves around her. As a sophomore that is a big responsibility. She has done it and has done it quite well. I am proud of how hard she works and she has improved every single game."
Defensively Null plays up top with White in Sullivan's 2-3 zone.
"I think we are able to work with each other," said Null, the daughter of Susan Vail and Russ Null. "I may block towards her and she may block towards me. We just kind of feed off each other."
McCain said Null has the ability to see where the next pass is going, making the combination of White and Null in the zone an effective combination.
"White and Null play so well together," McCain said. "The other night, (Null) moved down low and she did a great job. She is fierce on the rebounds. There are times she has eight or nine rebounds. That is a lot to ask from a point guard. Usually point guards are the safety and that is not her at all. She will get in there and battle on the boards for us."
McCain is also pleased with the way Null pushes the ball.
"We have really been working since Christmas time on our transition game and she does a fabulous job of finding players," McCain said. "She got a steal the other night and we (assistant coach Tiffany Tucker) were not even sure she even knew where she was going. She knew enough to rely on the other guards and they would be there. She has that sense right now on the court of where her teammates are at."
The Redskins allow just 39.7 per game and tied for the Central Illinois Conference regular season title with St. Teresa, a team it lost to 52-50 in overtime in the conference tournament, but beat 46-44 on Senior Night Monday. Sullivan is coming off a 46-41 conference loss to Tuscola.
PHOTOS: Sullivan girls basketball
Sullivan Tuscola 1 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 2 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 3 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 4 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 5 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 6 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 7 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 8 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 9 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 10 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 11 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 12 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 13 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 14 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 15 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 16 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 17 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 18 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 19 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 20 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 21 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 22 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 23 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 24 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 25 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 26 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 27 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 28 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 29 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 30 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 31 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 32 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 33 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 34 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 35 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 36 01.28.20.JPG
Sullivan Tuscola 37 01.28.20.JPG
Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc