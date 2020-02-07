Sophomore Lilly Null leading Sullivan basketball into postseason

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"I wanted to get my athletic ability when I was little and I was just trying to get flexible and have balance," said Null, who was part of the Mattoon Academy of Gymnastics. "A lot of the things that gymnastics teaches you have helped tremendously. In every sport you need balance. You need it for footwork and shooting, for example."

McCain said Null is someone she doesn't have to worry about not coming into shape.

"I always tell the kids the same thing, 'The more sports you play the more different roles you have,'" McCain said. "She is somebody that most coaches you know have to have on the court. She is a natural leader, even as a sophomore. She is the floor general and calms the rest of us. Emily White does a great job of taking care of the basketball, but we need (Null) on the floor so that everyone else can do their role also.

"There were a couple of games early on where she got in foul trouble and it changes the pace of the game. It all revolves around her. As a sophomore that is a big responsibility. She has done it and has done it quite well. I am proud of how hard she works and she has improved every single game."

Defensively Null plays up top with White in Sullivan's 2-3 zone.