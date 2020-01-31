Springfield Lanphier breaks away from Eisenhower in fourth quarter

DECATUR — Eisenhower had an answer for every Springfield Lanphier run until the fourth quarter.

The Panthers (8-13) rode their duo of guards in sophomore Brylan Phillips and senior Cam Rowe to keep close with Lanphier before the Lions broke free in the fourth quarter. Lanphier outscored Eisenhower 25-9 in the fourth on the way to a 69-48 win at Eisenhower on Friday night.

Here are some takeaways.

Panthers miss R.J. Walker

Eisenhower leading scorer R.J. Walker missed his sixth straight game, all losses, after suffering an ankle injury. He's expected to play in Saturday's game against Alton at the Alton Shootout. When he's healthy, Eisenhower has a talent rich back court, joining Phillips, who had 16 points and two assists on Friday and Rowe, who scored 12 points with six assists.

Height remains a struggle

For as good as the back court is at Eisenhower, they don't have much height to counter opposing teams, particularly Lanphier 6-foot-8 big man KJ Debrick, who had 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Lions out-rebounded Eisenhower 42-19.

Caleb Patton was Eisenhower's leading rebounder with nine to go with six points.