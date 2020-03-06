Springfield Lanphier's size too much for Eisenhower in Class 3A Mattoon Regional title game

MATTOON — The third time was not the charm for Eisenhower against fellow Central State Eight Conference foe, Springfield Lanphier. Although for the first 17 minutes, things looked good for the Panthers.
"The boys looked good in the first half," said Eisenhower coach Rodney Walker. "All good teams adjust and Lanphier made some adjustments. We tried to as well, but they were a little bigger and a little stronger and that kind of wore on my boys a little bit. The better team won."
Lanphier, winner of seven straight, beat Eisenhower 66-56 to take the title at the Class 3A Mattoon Regional. Lanpier beat Eisenhower 75-65 on Dec. 20 at Springfield and 69-48 at Decatur.
Lanphier's 6-8 junior Kendall Debrick put on a show. He had a triple-double, but not the normal triple-double of points, rebounds and assists. Debrick had a triple-double in points, rebounds and blocked shots with 25, 14 and 12, respectively.
"He had a dominant game," said Walker. "All of those blocks and that forces you to change your shots. It makes a difference."
Lanphier (24-9) will play Urbana, which beat Mahomet-Seymour 64-48 to win the Rantoul at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Lincoln Sectional semfinals.
"You have to put together four quarters; you know you can't just put together two or three quarters," said Walker. "They made a run and we were not able to dig ourselves out of the hole. You have to take your hat off to Lanphier. They were the better team tonight."
The Lions trialed 33-32 after Eisenhower's Caleb Patton scored on a feed from Brylan Phillips with 6:41 left in the third. Lanphier began a 13-2 run over the next 4:31, starting with a three-point play by Debrick. Debrick scored again and after a bucket by Phillips. Jaden Snodgrass and Timothy Price hit three-pointers, boosting the Lions' lead to 43-35. A layup by Michael Ousley and a free throw by Debrick pushed the lead to 11 points, 46-35, with 2:10 left in third.
The Panthers didn't quit and, after trailing by as much as 13 with 5:10 left, got to within five with 1:45 remaining on a bucket by Karon Shelley off one of 10 Lanphier turnovers. That was as close as they would get.
Ousley hooked up with Debrick for a dunk for a 56-44 lead with 3:41 left in the game when the Panthers went on an 11-5 run starting with three-pointer by R.J. Walker.
The Panthers finished 12-20, which is the most wins since going 23-8 in 2016-17.
"We have some size coming in to go along with our guards," said Walker. "I think we have some of the best guards around. "
Eisenhower finished with four players in double digits. Walker and Phillips had 12 points each, while Rowe, one of only two seniors on the team, had 11 and Patton had 10 points. Phillips had a team-high nine rebounds.
Ousley and Price were also in double digits for the Lions, who have won six of the last seven regional titles, with 11 points each.
In the Country Financial Three-Point contest advancing were Charleston's Cade Landrus, Springfield Lanphier's Mekhi Phillips, Mount Zion's Shawn High and Mattoon's Cooper Bergstrom. Phillips made 11-of-15, Landrus 10, High and Bergstrom nine each. The four advance to the sectional championship March 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Lincoln.
PHOTOS: Eisenhower vs. Mattoon at regionals
