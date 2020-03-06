Springfield Lanphier's size too much for Eisenhower in Class 3A Mattoon Regional title game

The Lions trialed 33-32 after Eisenhower's Caleb Patton scored on a feed from Brylan Phillips with 6:41 left in the third. Lanphier began a 13-2 run over the next 4:31, starting with a three-point play by Debrick. Debrick scored again and after a bucket by Phillips. Jaden Snodgrass and Timothy Price hit three-pointers, boosting the Lions' lead to 43-35. A layup by Michael Ousley and a free throw by Debrick pushed the lead to 11 points, 46-35, with 2:10 left in third.

The Panthers didn't quit and, after trailing by as much as 13 with 5:10 left, got to within five with 1:45 remaining on a bucket by Karon Shelley off one of 10 Lanphier turnovers. That was as close as they would get.

Ousley hooked up with Debrick for a dunk for a 56-44 lead with 3:41 left in the game when the Panthers went on an 11-5 run starting with three-pointer by R.J. Walker.

The Panthers finished 12-20, which is the most wins since going 23-8 in 2016-17.

"We have some size coming in to go along with our guards," said Walker. "I think we have some of the best guards around. "

Eisenhower finished with four players in double digits. Walker and Phillips had 12 points each, while Rowe, one of only two seniors on the team, had 11 and Patton had 10 points. Phillips had a team-high nine rebounds.