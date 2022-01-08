St. Teresa beats Cerro Gordo-Bement for first Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament title since 2005

MAROA -- As they had throughout the Macon County Girls Basketball tournament, the St. Teresa girls basketball team saved their top performance for the game's final moments.

The Bulldogs built a sizable lead in Saturday's championship game against Cerro Gordo-Bement, leading 25-15 at halftime and 35-25 at the end of the third quarter.

The Broncos shrank the lead to four points, 40-36,with 59 seconds remaining when Bulldogs freshman Lucy Corley grabbed a steal, took it the length of the court and was fouled. She completed the three-point play, taking the air out of Cerro Gordo's comeback and ultimately giving St. Teresa the 48-39 victory.

Corley finished with a game-high 28 points that included going eight-for-nine from the free-throw line. Jaida Taylor added 13 points for the Bulldogs.

Reese Brunner scored a team-high 12 points for the Broncos. Haley Garrett and Jazzi Hicks both scored 11 points.

The win was the first Macon County Girls Tournament championship for the Bulldogs in 16 years, after appearing in the championship the last four tournaments.

In the third-place match between Warrensburg-Latham and Maroa-Forsyth, the Cardinals took a 12-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and built it to 11-points, 28-17, at halftime. Warrensburg didn't let the Trojans come back in the third and led 37-28 going into the fourth quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth's Reagan Watts scored 16 points in the fourth quarter but the Cardinals were able to hold off the comeback to win, 55-49.

Warrensburg was led by Jocelyn Turner with 20 points. Emma Dutcher added 11 and Brynn Hickey put in 10.

Watts finished with 22 points for the Trojans and Savanna Moody added six points.

Due to freezing rain falling on Saturday, the 3 p.m. consolation championship game between Tri-City/Sangamon Valley and Meridian was cancelled. Conditions had improved enough to hold the third-place game at 4:30 p.m. and the championship at 6 p.m.

