St. Teresa, Central A&M advance to Macon County Tournament championship game

“I figured he was going to pass it out," Paradee, who finished with a game-high 20 points, said. "(The chemistry) has always been there from day one. Fifth grade basketball was insane."

Heaton knew exactly what he was doing. He wanted to pull the defenders away from Paradee, even if no one in the gym knew that Heaton did, in fact, see his running mate standing open at the 3-point line clapping for the ball.

“I kind of thought, ‘Oh, it’s Jacob, he’s going to bail me out if it’s a bad pass,'" said Heaton, who scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds. "I think I did a spin move and just chucked it out there. He made the 3 so it made me look good. I can always trust him to catch a ball, football or basketball. "

A&M is still getting going, but it hardly blinked against Warrensburg (5-4) to advance to the championship game for the third straight season. There were things head coach Rob Smith didn't exactly like: Some of the half-court offense and ball-screen defense, but the Raiders haven't exactly had a lot of practice time to work on that. Even still, the Raiders got out and ran, and Heaton threw down dunks and Griffin Andricks controlled the Glass with 14 points and six rebounds.