St. Teresa, Central A&M advance to Macon County Tournament championship game

MACON — Tom Noonan is something of a basketball addict. Over the summer, St. Teresa's boys basketball head coach was listening to a basketball podcast about different ways to run a fastbreak, and something stuck in his ear.
Noonan and his assistant coaches started implementing a faster pace in the game. The Bulldogs ran on Thursday in the semifinals of the Macon County Tournament and all the way to a 71-54 win over host Meridian and into Friday's final against Central A&M. It's a rematch of the championship game two years ago that the Bulldogs won.
"We did a lot of research as a staff and that’s something that’s best for our personnel," Noonan said. "Playing fast is fun. We want our kids to have fun. This is a fun group. I feel like if you play slow, you have to make more decisions and if you play fast, the decisions come to you."
The Bulldogs pulled away with a 9-0 run at the end of the second quarter and into the first parts of the third quarter, giving them a 40-27 lead with seven minutes left in the third. Terron Reed led St. Teresa with 17 points and Tim Schmidt had 16 points with four 3-pointers. Christian Stoner added 10 points and seven rebounds and Zahki has 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
“I think we’re all a really connected group," Stoner said. "We always try to stay positive and stay together and that’s what really helps us to jell together in those big moments. Transition is what we’re good at. Once we do that, our whole game just gets better. We really look to go transition on every team, really."
The Hawks got back within seven points at the end of the third quarter after an 9-0 run sparked by Drew Hurelbrink and Jacob Jones, but couldn't get closer than seven points in the fourth. Hurelbrink led the Hawks with 19 points and Jones scored 16.
Schmidt was the waiting benefactor of drives by Reed that he sprayed outside for open 3-pointers and baskets in transition. He hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep Meridian at a distance.
“It was just to stay in the game, grab boards because they’re a lot bigger than us; we’re a small team," Schmidt said. "Pushing in transition is what we live by. We’re a small, fast team so that’s what we try to do."
Two years ago the Bulldogs beat A&M in the championship game at Cerro Gordo and went on to win the Team Soy Christmas Tournament, the Central Illinois Conference Tournament and the Class 2A Tuscola Regional. Noonan wants to get back to that, and the first step is getting to the championship game.
“A couple of years ago, we were in every championship and we won every championship," Noonan said. "Last year we weren’t able to, and we talked with our guys earlier this year and we need to get ourselves first to the championship. That’s the first step. I’m excited for these guys to experience it."
Said Schmidt: “It’s really important to us. Last year we fell short so it’s really important for us to get there this year."
Central A&M moves back to championship game
A simple glance was all Connor Heaton and Jacob Paradee needed, or a glare as Paradee describes it. He knew that Heaton saw him wide open for a 3-pointer and Heaton knew that Paradee would connect on the shot.
But before Heaton passed the ball, he had to move the chess pieces on the board. He drove right into the middle of the paint, drawing three Warrensburg-Latham defenders with less than two minutes left in the second quarter of Thursday's Macon County Tournament semifinal game. Heaton jumped and flipped the ball to Paradee with one hand like a quarterback finding his receiver, and Paradee drilled a 3-pointer.
The play was hardly consequential in the big picture of Central A&M's 64-27 win over Warrensburg to advance to Friday's championship game against St. Teresa, but it was a flash of the chemistry that the Raiders (4-0) have shown for the last two basketball seasons. They're shaking off the cobwebs of a long football season, but that play showed that they still have it.
“I figured he was going to pass it out," Paradee, who finished with a game-high 20 points, said. "(The chemistry) has always been there from day one. Fifth grade basketball was insane."
Heaton knew exactly what he was doing. He wanted to pull the defenders away from Paradee, even if no one in the gym knew that Heaton did, in fact, see his running mate standing open at the 3-point line clapping for the ball.
“I kind of thought, ‘Oh, it’s Jacob, he’s going to bail me out if it’s a bad pass,'" said Heaton, who scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds. "I think I did a spin move and just chucked it out there. He made the 3 so it made me look good. I can always trust him to catch a ball, football or basketball. "
A&M is still getting going, but it hardly blinked against Warrensburg (5-4) to advance to the championship game for the third straight season. There were things head coach Rob Smith didn't exactly like: Some of the half-court offense and ball-screen defense, but the Raiders haven't exactly had a lot of practice time to work on that. Even still, the Raiders got out and ran, and Heaton threw down dunks and Griffin Andricks controlled the Glass with 14 points and six rebounds.
“We are still not there," Smith said. "Some of the things we didn’t execute in the half court very well, but we certainly did in the full court."
Said Paradee: “Honestly, it still doesn’t feel like we’ve reached our potential. It’s like football is always creeping and it’s still in the back of our heads still. I mean, it’s kind of rough, but we’re focusing in enough to get it all done."
Warrensburg-Latham head coach Vic Binkley's game plan on defense kept the Raiders scoreless for the first two-and-a-half minutes of the game before a Heaton pull-up 3-pointer got the Raiders off to the races.
“They just wear you down," Binkley said. "They’re all athletic. They get up and down the floor, and you’ve got to spend so much energy trying to stop Heaton and Paradee, and the other kids feed off those two, and they should. Those are the two guys who make things happen. They’re a very talented group."
