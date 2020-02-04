St. Teresa, Central A&M boys advance to Central Illinois Conference Tournament championship game

MOWEAQUA — Terron Reed started a frantic stretch with a 3-pointer late in the third quarter and picked up where he left off in the fourth quarter.
The St. Teresa senior point guard scored eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and, alongside Brody Danner, was instrumental in the Bulldogs going on an 11-0 run to close out the semifinals of the Central Illinois Conference Tournament on Tuesday night at Central A&M High School with a 56-44 win. St. Teresa (14-8) will play Central A&M at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the championship game.
"I had that Kobe mentality," Reed said, referencing Kobe Bryant. "Don't ever give up."
Reed did it all in the fourth quarter. He cut to the rim for layups and hit his free throws to close out a win. Danner scored 11 points for the Bulldogs and Christian Stoner had eight. The Bulldogs hit six 3-pointers in the game, and got a lift in the second quarter from Zahki Hayes, who scored six points in the second quarter and had seven rebounds in total.
St. Teresa (14-8) led by seven at halftime before Tuscola (19-3) opened the third with a 7-0 run to tie the game 30-all with 6:02 left in the quarter. The Warriors tied the game three more times, including 41-all at the end of the third, but never led again.
That led to the 11-0 run at the end of the game to seal a win.
"We never gave up," Reed said. "We stayed together and we kept our composure."
Tuscola super sophomore Jalen Quinn scored 20 points and the Warriors hit seven 3-pointers. Cole Cunningham hit three 3-pointers and Grant Hardwick and Ben Dixon each had two 3-pointers.
Central A&M 90, Meridian 67
Griffin Andricks put every part of his game on full display. He dominated the post, hit 3-pointers, ate up rebounds and swatted away shot after shot.
The Central A&M senior scored 29 points and had 12 rebounds a win over Meridian on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Central Illinois Conference Tournament. Andricks hit four 3-pointers while grabbing offensive rebounds for easy putback attempts in the post. The Raiders will play in the tournament championship game for the second straight season after winning it last year.
The Raiders (20-2) raced out of the gates behind Andricks' play and the play of senior guard Connor Heaton, who had 21 points and 11 rebounds, leading 26-13 after the first quarter and 43-28 at halftime.
At one point in the fourth, before Meridian (16-10) rolled off an 8-0 run, Central A&M led by 29 points.
Brycen Burgener had 19 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Raiders.
Grant Meisenhelter led Meridian with 21 points, and was 12 of 14 from the free-throw line and Graham Meisenhelter scored 18 points for the Hawks.
