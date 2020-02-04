St. Teresa, Central A&M boys advance to Central Illinois Conference Tournament championship game

St. Teresa (14-8) led by seven at halftime before Tuscola (19-3) opened the third with a 7-0 run to tie the game 30-all with 6:02 left in the quarter. The Warriors tied the game three more times, including 41-all at the end of the third, but never led again.

That led to the 11-0 run at the end of the game to seal a win.

"We never gave up," Reed said. "We stayed together and we kept our composure."

Tuscola super sophomore Jalen Quinn scored 20 points and the Warriors hit seven 3-pointers. Cole Cunningham hit three 3-pointers and Grant Hardwick and Ben Dixon each had two 3-pointers.

Central A&M 90, Meridian 67

Griffin Andricks put every part of his game on full display. He dominated the post, hit 3-pointers, ate up rebounds and swatted away shot after shot.