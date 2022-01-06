St. Teresa, Cerro Gordo-Bement advance to finals of Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament

MAROA -- The championship match of the 35th Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament is set as Cerro Gordo-Bement will face St. Teresa on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Maroa-Forsyth High School.

The No. 4 seeded Broncos defeated No. 1 seed Warrensburg-Latham, 49-42, to advance to the tournament finals for the first time since the 1997-98 season, when they won their lone Macon County Tournament title.

Cerro Gordo held the lead nearly throughout the game as they were up 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and led 26-20 at halftime.

The Broncos led 37-34 at the end of the third quarter, abut the Cardinals came back to take a small 40-39 lead with 3:15 remaining. Cerro Gordo took the lead back at 43-42 and hit their remaining six free throws to close out the game, 49-42.

The Broncos' Jazzi Hicks led all scorers with 17 points, followed by Reese Brunner (11 points) and Haley Garrett (10 points).

Brooke Oakley led Warrensburg with 16 points and Emma Dutcher added 14.

In Thursday's other semifinal, the No. 2 seed St. Teresa defeated No. 3 seed Maroa-Forsyth, 40-32.

The Bulldogs led 17-15 at halftime and as they did in their opening round game against Meridian, turned up the defense at the end of the fourth quarter to extend their lead to eight points.

Lucy Corley led the Bulldogs with 15 points and Jaida Taylor added 10.

Maroa's Lilli Amettis and Evelynn Bohlmann each had eight points to lead the Trojans.

Warrensburg and Maroa-Forsyth will play for third place on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

In Wednesday's consolation semifinal, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley defeated Argenta-Oreana, 60-23. Jordan Closs scored a game-high 22 points for the Tornadoes and Chloe Sims added 14.

In the other semifinal, Meridian beat Central A&M, 40-36. Emma Babb led the Hawks with 13 points and Aleita Hale put in eight. The Raiders were led by Jilyan Burgener with a game-high 17 points.

Tri-City will face Meridian in the consolation championship on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

