St. Teresa girls fall to Catlin Salt Fork in sectional championship

CHAMPAIGN — St. Teresa senior Addie Fyke's last-second heroics almost worked again at the Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More sectional final.
The guard's last second basket on Monday in the sectional semifinal put the Bulldogs in the sectional championship game against Catlin Salt Fork and on Thursday Fyke's 3-pointer with 29 seconds left brought St. Teresa within three points of the Storm, who had overcome a six-point deficit in the final quarter.
Salt Fork limited the Bulldogs touches the rest of the way and two free throws from Mackenzie Russell iced the 38-33 victory for the Storm.
"We didn't play as well as we had hoped. I think when you get in big moments you revert back to your habits and we have some good habits and we have some bad habits and unfortunately some of those bad habits came through in some key moments that hurt us," St. Teresa coach Andrea Dorsey said.
In a slow first quarter for both teams, the Storm took an 8-6 lead but then didn't score in the second quarter until there was just 1:20 left before the half. In that time, Addison Newbon led the Bulldogs with nine first half points and a Paige Ford 3-pointer as time expired in the quarter had St. Teresa up 16-12.
Both teams had difficulty in connecting their shots as the St. Teresa was 7-for-25 (31 percent) and Salt Fork was 5-for-20 (25 percent) and neither team shot a free throw in the first half.
You have free articles remaining.
The Bulldogs led 27-24 at the end of the third quarter and Sade Oladipupo hit a 3 to bring the lead to six points, 30-24, to start the fourth quarter with a bang. But the Bulldogs weren't able to score again until Fyke's 3-pointer as time ran down.
Newbon led the Bulldogs (23-8) with 12 points and Fyke added nine. Ford and Oladipupo each hit two 3-pointers and finished with six points each.
"Overall, I am super proud of the girls, they have taken a step forward in the growth of the program and the change of the program culture," Dorsey said. "I've always told them that we still have growth to gain but I have high standards so I am always constantly striving for more."
Fyke's improvement this season has been critical to the Bulldogs' success.
"If we are going to pinpoint someone who had the most growth from last year it would probably be (Addie)," Dorsey said. "A lot of the changes in how she approached practice and I'm proud of her in how she took the challenge to do better in those areas and as a result she saw her game flourish. It is hard to find kids that can produce on a nightly basis like that."
Joining Fyke as senior leaders this season were Ford and Oladipupo.
"Paige is the kid that you try to mold a culture after who works hard and doesn't make excuses and comes and does whatever you ask," Dorsey said. "This year we asked Sade to do more than we have ever asked her to do in her four years and she was very successful and had her best hear. She is great defensively and I'm proud how she contributed more on the offensive end.
"I'm proud of them because they did really well this year. They grew in a lot of areas and they had a lot of success that a lot of people didn't think they were going to have."
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten