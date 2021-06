St. Teresa hires Mike Noonan as its new boys basketball coach

DECATUR — St. Teresa didn't have to look far for its next boys basketball coach.

On Thursday, St. Teresa announced the hiring of longtime assistant coach Mike Noonan — brother of former head coach Tom Noonan — as its new head coach.

Mike Noonan has been as assistant for the Bulldogs since 2004 and the JV coach since 2010.

"Obviously, Mike has played a significant role in our basketball program's success for many years, but what is most impressive is his passion for St. Teresa," St. Teresa athletic director Todd Vohland said in a statement. "As an alum, Mike cares deeply about continuing to impress upon his players the values that our school lives by."

Mike's brother Tom Noonan was head coach of the Bulldogs for 11 seasons and had been an assistant, along with Mike Noonan, for six seasons prior to becoming head coach. Tom Noonan was 205-92 with five conference championships, two regional championships, one sectional title, one super-sectional title, and a state runner-up finish in Class 2A in 2015.

