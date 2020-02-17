St. Teresa's Addie Fyke hits buzzer-beating layup for sectional semifinal win over Lexington

“When you’ve got a kid like that who is willing to put their head down and go full court to the basket, then you’re giving yourself a chance, basically."

Neither team led by more than five points all game, and the Bulldogs walked out of the locker room with a collective sigh of relief having known it wasn't their best game. Newbon led the team with 14 points and 10 rebounds, but fouled out with 2:08 left.

She was distraught walking off the floor after picking up an offensive foul that could have ended her junior year. Thanks to Fyke, it didn't.

“I was upset that I fouled out and there was nothing I could do at that point," Newbon said. "I made sure to lift my teammates up and coach made sure she found me and brought me back to the side of the bench the team was on. I just told Addie, ‘You got this. You got this.’ I was telling everybody, ‘Let everything go now for those four seconds,’ and she got it done. It still feels unreal.

“I stood up, it went in and the buzzer sounded and everyone was screaming and I took off for her. All I could think was how happy I am now."