St. Teresa's Addison Newbon drawing plenty of attention from opposing defenses

SHELBYVILLE — At first, Addison Newbon was frustrated by all of the attention opposing coaches were demanding their defenses to pay to her.
The attention makes plenty of sense given Newbon's productivity and skill set. The St. Teresa junior has a game that allows her to navigate around the paint or step out to shoot 3-pointers. She's becoming a nightmare to have to deal with on a nightly basis. So teams began to adapt by sending an extra defender at her this season in an attempt to slow her down.
Newbon had to adjust, and it took a bit of time to fully process that she was front and center, circled and highlighted on opposing scouting reports. She's averaging 20.6 points and 9.2 rebounds this season on 51.6 percent shooting and 39.4 percent on 3-pointers.
“The first time I saw it, it was definitely really frustrating because I was like, ‘What can I do?’ My coach was talking me through it and we were coming up with plays to help get me open, so that helped a lot," Newbon said. "It was frustrating the first few times."
There is plenty of talent on the Bulldogs (19-6), who will play in the Central Illinois Conference Tournament championship against Sullivan at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Shelbyville High School, to complement her, but she's been the engine that makes the team go.
St. Teresa coach Andrea Dorsey is thrilled she doesn't have to draw up a game plan to stop Newbon from scoring while also paying attention to Addie Fyke, Sade Oladipupo, Paige Ford, Emily Birschbach and Ryenne Wagner. When Newbon gets in foul trouble, which she said he has encountered more this season, the rest of the team steps up.
“A lot of times when you have a kid who is so dominant, you go as she goes," Dorsey said. "Our team has done a great job of when she gets in foul trouble or things aren’t going her way of stepping up and being aggressive themselves. You’ve just got a kid who is that talented and they load the stat line like she does, clearly that’s who people key on, as they should and that’s who a lot of times you’re relying on to get the job done and help you get the win.
“I still think our team is doing a much better job of stepping up when things don’t go so well for her that they’re stepping up. I feel better as the year goes on because we have other talent on the team. All you have to do is look at the stats and see she is obviously our go-to."
Newbon noticed she was drawing more attention as a sophomore last season after the Macon County Tournament, but the extra defender began in earnest this season, she said. Defenders have to do something to slow the footwork in the post, which mixes seamlessly with her 3-point shooting ability.
“I take it as a compliment, but I also take it as fuel to want to still be able to score as much as I usually do with people on me," Newbon said.
Said Dorsey: “What do you do with a kid like that and also has a physicality about her frame? Especially in 1A basketball at that. Again, I think the experience she’s gotten outside of high school has certainly helped grow her game. I can’t say that anybody has totally figured it out yet, which is good for us."
Dorsey has been around enough basketball to know the inherent challenges for a player to adjust to having all eyes on them during a game. Newbon can't take a step on the floor without defenses moving to her or coaches barking from the sideline to keep their team prepared.
But Newbon has played high-level basketball outside of high school, Dorsey said, which helps ease the transition on the Bulldogs.
“I think it’s hard for any kid, whether you’re used to it or not, to be the constant focal point every single game and people are constantly changing their defenses or keying their defenses on you," Dorsey said. "You’re going to have good nights and you’re going to have bad nights, but she tends to have a lot more good nights than she does bad nights."
Newbon has taken a step in leadership this season, particularly with the graduation of Claire Peters, DaeLin Switzer and Jeanna-Marie Wilson from last season's team.
Last year, Newbon averaged 13.4 points on 45 percent shooting and 9.1 rebounds. She wanted to take a leap this season, and she has. If defenses focus on shutting her down, she'll rely on her teammates and the engine will keep running.
“I just kind of trust my teammates a lot," Newbon said. "They’re able to do things. When I’m not open, they’re able to hit shots and they’re able to create a lot with screens and passes. I trust my teammates with things like that."
