St. Teresa's Addison Newbon drawing plenty of attention from opposing defenses

St. Teresa coach Andrea Dorsey is thrilled she doesn't have to draw up a game plan to stop Newbon from scoring while also paying attention to Addie Fyke, Sade Oladipupo, Paige Ford, Emily Birschbach and Ryenne Wagner. When Newbon gets in foul trouble, which she said he has encountered more this season, the rest of the team steps up.

“A lot of times when you have a kid who is so dominant, you go as she goes," Dorsey said. "Our team has done a great job of when she gets in foul trouble or things aren’t going her way of stepping up and being aggressive themselves. You’ve just got a kid who is that talented and they load the stat line like she does, clearly that’s who people key on, as they should and that’s who a lot of times you’re relying on to get the job done and help you get the win.

“I still think our team is doing a much better job of stepping up when things don’t go so well for her that they’re stepping up. I feel better as the year goes on because we have other talent on the team. All you have to do is look at the stats and see she is obviously our go-to."