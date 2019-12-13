St. Teresa's Angela Beck, Lincoln's Neil Alexander among athletes in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame 2020 Class

DECATUR — St. Teresa graduate and former University of Nebraska women's basketball coach Angela Beck leads a group of local athletes selected to join the 2020 class of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Beck, a 1975 graduate of St. Teresa, went on to play basketball for Millikin and was inducted into the Big Blue Athletic Hall of Fame in 1987. Beck has coached for more than 25 years at the high school, junior college, Division III, Division II and Division I levels, including the University of Nebraska where she is the winningest coach in Cornhuskers' women's basketball history with a record of 191-128. Beck coached at Nebraska from 1986-1997 and guided the team to three NCAA tournament appearances.