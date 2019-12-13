St. Teresa's Angela Beck, Lincoln's Neil Alexander among athletes in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame 2020 Class

DECATUR — St. Teresa graduate and former University of Nebraska women's basketball coach Angela Beck leads a group of local athletes selected to join the 2020 class of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Beck, a 1975 graduate of St. Teresa, went on to play basketball for Millikin and was inducted into the Big Blue Athletic Hall of Fame in 1987. Beck has coached for more than 25 years at the high school, junior college, Division III, Division II and Division I levels, including the University of Nebraska where she is the winningest coach in Cornhuskers' women's basketball history with a record of 191-128. Beck coached at Nebraska from 1986-1997 and guided the team to three NCAA tournament appearances.
Lincoln boys basketball coach Neil Alexander was named the recipient of the Chuck Rolinski Lifetime Achievement Award. Alexander has the third-most victories (838-397) among high school coaches in Illinois history and the Railers are off to a 6-0 start this season. Alexander has coached for 43 seasons, beginning at Joy Westmer High School in 1976. He also made coaching stops at Monmouth Yorkwood and Bushnell-Prairie City before joining Lincoln in 1990-91 season. Under Alexander's leadership, the Railers have won 17 regional titles, four sectionals and made four trips to the state tournament, including a second-place finish in 2013-2014.
Effingham girls coach Jeff Schafer was also selected for the Hall of Fame as a coach. Schafer has coached the Flaming Hearts since the 1998-1999 season (409-209 record with the team) and has won eight regional and two sectionals titles in his tenure.
You have free articles remaining.
Other local coaches selected include Windsor and Neoga boys coach Bob Lockart, Cowden-Herrick girls coach Carolyn Wendte and Effingham boys junior high coach Rod Wiethop. Lincoln's Josh Komnick was selected as a player. Mount Pulaski's Pat Walsh was selected as an official. Teutopolis' Dave Burrell and Doug Smith were named Friends of Basketball.
The induction ceremony for the 2020 class will take place at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena on May 2, 2020.
PHOTOS: 7 things to watch this season in boys basketball
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten