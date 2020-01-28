You are the owner of this article.
St. Teresa, Sullivan girls advance to CIC Tournament championship game
top story
CIC TOURNAMENT

St. Teresa, Sullivan girls advance to CIC Tournament championship game

SHELBYVILLE — Clinton had all of the momentum to start the fourth quarter, but St. Teresa relied on its steady veterans to steal it right back.

The Maroons cut what was once a 19-point deficit to an eight-point deficit behind three 3-pointers from Aryn Scott and a pair of runners from sophomore Kaitlyn Rauch. Suddenly, the Maroons had a chance to knock No. 2-seeded St. Teresa out of the Central Illinois Conference Tournament in the semifinals.

But the Bulldogs have been here before, and Addison Newbon, Addie Fyke and Emily Birschbach sparked a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter on the way to a 47-37 win to advance to Thursday's championship game against Sullivan at Shelbyville High School.

Newbon finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, Fyke added 13 points and was the general of the offense.

"When another team takes a punch, you like to have the experience to withstand the punch and punch back yourself," St. Teresa coach Andrea Dorsey said. "That's what we've been talking about all year is that very few teams that we play, especially in the CIC, who are going to roll over and die if they get down. That's what you want. You don't want teams that do that. You want competition.

"We just keep getting better at when we get up and teams take a punch at us, we take a punch back at them. That's just kids having some resilience, a competitive fire in them and hopefully a never-say-die attitude, which can override any level of skill, in my opinion, at the high school level."

Clinton's Mallory Cyrulik scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds and Rauch added 10 points.

Sullivan 46, Tuscola 29

Sheri McCain thought there might have been some nerves to start Tuesday's Central Illinois Conference semifinal game against Tuscola.

Sullivan, the girls basketball McCain coaches, hadn't yet played the Warriors and Tuscola coach Tim Kohlbecker has a way of putting together defensive game plans that can get other teams out of rhythm. 

McCain was right, but it ultimately didn't matter. Sullivan had eight first-quarter turnovers before running its offense effectively to advance to Thursday's championship game against St. Teresa.

"I figured they would come out and put a lot of pressure on us," McCain said. "Once we relaxed a little bit we would get in our groove and we did."

Sullivan (20-4) had too many weapons, led by a 21-point, 10-rebound game from senior Avery Still. Emily White scored nine points and Lilly Null had eight points.

Tuscola (13-9) was within seven points after the first quarter before Sullivan went on an 11-2 run to open the second, opening a 16-point lead. Junior point guard Brynn Tabeling scored 12 points and cut through the teeth of a Sullivan defense that focused on her for close looks at the rim.

"Everybody is doing their role," McCain said. "At the beginning of the season I think we we trying to force a couple to Avery or Emily was trying to shoot always from the outside. All of them now are doing their roles and doing what they're doing."

Tuscola made it a point of emphasis to double Still in the post, leaving Taylor Oris open to shoot 3-pointers. At halftime, McClain challenged her junior to take the open 3-pointers, and Oris buried one as a part of the 11-2 run to start the third. She finished with six points.

"Sometimes you shut down one and it always opens up somebody else form the outside," McCain said.

Schedule

Wednesday, 01/29

Game 9: Meridian vs. Shelbyville, 6 p.m.

Consolation Championship: Warrensburg-Latham vs. Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, 01/30

3rd Place: Tuscola vs. Clinton, 6:00 p.m.

Championship: Sullivan vs. St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.

