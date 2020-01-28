St. Teresa, Sullivan girls advance to CIC Tournament championship game

SHELBYVILLE — Clinton had all of the momentum to start the fourth quarter, but St. Teresa relied on its steady veterans to steal it right back.

The Maroons cut what was once a 19-point deficit to an eight-point deficit behind three 3-pointers from Aryn Scott and a pair of runners from sophomore Kaitlyn Rauch. Suddenly, the Maroons had a chance to knock No. 2-seeded St. Teresa out of the Central Illinois Conference Tournament in the semifinals.

But the Bulldogs have been here before, and Addison Newbon, Addie Fyke and Emily Birschbach sparked a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter on the way to a 47-37 win to advance to Thursday's championship game against Sullivan at Shelbyville High School.

Newbon finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, Fyke added 13 points and was the general of the offense.