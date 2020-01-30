St. Teresa tops Sullivan in overtime to win the Central Illinois Conference girls basketball tournament

SHELBYVILLE — The championship game of the Central Illinois Conference girls basketball tournament featured the top two seeds in Sullivan (No. 1) and St. Teresa (No. 2).
The seeds showed why they were the top two in the game that ended in overtime.
St. Teresa took the lead for good on a bucket by Addie Fyke with 2:11 left for a 51-50 advantage. The Lady Bulldogs earned their 20th win (20-6) and won the title 52-50.
St. Teresa's Paige Ford made one of two free throws in the final minute and the Lady Redskins turned the ball over in the final 6.8 seconds after getting the ball on one of 19 Lady Bulldog turnovers.
St. Teresa led by as much as 13 points, 38-25 with 1:58 left in the third after a put back by Addison Newbon.
Sullivan wen 7:36 without a field goal from the 3:48 mark in the first half until a three-pointer by Lilly Null with 4:12 left in the third.
Sullivan overcame the deficit thanks in part to three-point shooting. Sullivan was 5-of-7 from three-point territory in the final quarter. Emily White hit three of them and Taylor Orris hit one.
Sullivan took its first lead in the second half on a three-pointer by Orris for a 45-44 lead.
You have free articles remaining.
Sullivan who went to a man-to-man defense midway through the third, led 48-46 when a putback by Newbon tied the game with 1:18 left in regulation. Sullivan had a last-second shot, but it was short.
Tuscola won the third place game over Clinton 51-46 in overtime.
In the first half St. Teresa led the entire first quarter and took a 13-8 lead heading into the second as Newbon, a 5-10 junior, had nine points. The Bulldogs were able to work the ball around Sullivan's 2-3 zone to get her a shot in the lane
St. Teresa led 16-12 after a three-pointer from the top of the key by Sade Oladipupo with 5:59 left in the second. Sullivan brought the two players (White and Null) higher on the zone and it caused St. Teresa problems.
Sullivan went on an 8-0 run straight with a layup by Null and a steal and layup by White to tie the game for the second time. Sullivan took its first lead of the game on a basket by Avery Still midway through the second.
But St. Teresa scored the last 11 points of the half, including hitting three straight three-pointer for a 27-20 advantage. Paige Ford hit two three-pointers and Addie Fyke hit the final one.
Last season Sullivan lost to St. Teresa in the third-place game 68-59. The Bulldogs had won four of the last six meetings between the two schools.
Sullivan entered the game on a nine-game winning streak having outscored their opponents by the average of 57-37 with only Mount Zion coming within 10 points in a 40-31 game.
Sullivan and St. Teresa had not played each other this season, but did have 10 common opponents.
Sullivan fell to 20-5.
Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc