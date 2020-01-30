St. Teresa tops Sullivan in overtime to win the Central Illinois Conference girls basketball tournament

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sullivan who went to a man-to-man defense midway through the third, led 48-46 when a putback by Newbon tied the game with 1:18 left in regulation. Sullivan had a last-second shot, but it was short.

Tuscola won the third place game over Clinton 51-46 in overtime.

In the first half St. Teresa led the entire first quarter and took a 13-8 lead heading into the second as Newbon, a 5-10 junior, had nine points. The Bulldogs were able to work the ball around Sullivan's 2-3 zone to get her a shot in the lane

St. Teresa led 16-12 after a three-pointer from the top of the key by Sade Oladipupo with 5:59 left in the second. Sullivan brought the two players (White and Null) higher on the zone and it caused St. Teresa problems.

Sullivan went on an 8-0 run straight with a layup by Null and a steal and layup by White to tie the game for the second time. Sullivan took its first lead of the game on a basket by Avery Still midway through the second.

But St. Teresa scored the last 11 points of the half, including hitting three straight three-pointer for a 27-20 advantage. Paige Ford hit two three-pointers and Addie Fyke hit the final one.