St. Teresa, Warrensburg-Latham advance at first day of Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament

MAROA -- The Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament kicked off the 2021-22 season edition with four games being played at Maroa-Forsyth Middle School and High School on Monday. The tournament returns after not having a tournament for the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 cancellation.

In opening round action, No. 2 seed St. Teresa defeated No. 7 seed Meridian, 47-37, to advance to the championship semifinal.

Led by 14 points from Jaida Taylor, the Bulldogs were up 21-14 at half time. Lucy Corley (10 points) and Joella Livingston (10 points) joined Taylor in double figures. Natalie Shaw added nine points.

Paige Ganiere led all-scorers with 16 points, including four 3-pointers for the Hawks. Kiarra Giles added 11 points and Emma Babb had seven.

The Bulldogs will face No. 3 seed Maroa-Forsyth on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Maroa High School. The Trojans defeated No. 6 seed Central A&M, 34-30, on Monday. Maroa was led by Lilli Amettis with 14 points and Leah Adlaf put in nine.

No. 1 seed Warrensburg-Latham defeated No. 8 Argenta-Oreana, 65-5, on Monday. Ema Dutcher led the Cardinals with 15 points.

Warrensburg faces No. 4 seed Cerro Gordo-Bement on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Maroa High School in a championship semifinal. The Broncos defeated No. 5 seed Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 39-25, on Monday. Haley Garrett led Cerro Gordo with 16 points.

In the consolation semifinals, Argenta-Oreana plays TCSV at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Maroa High School. Meridian tips off with Central A&M at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

There are no tournament games scheduled for Tuesday or Friday.

The consolation championship is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. The third-place game will follow at 4:30 p.m. and the championship is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

