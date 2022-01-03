St. Teresa, Warrensburg-Latham advance at first day of Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament

MAROA --
The Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament kicked off the 2021-22 season edition with four games being played at Maroa-Forsyth Middle School and High School on Monday. The tournament returns after not having a tournament for the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 cancellation.
In opening round action, No. 2 seed St. Teresa defeated No. 7 seed Meridian, 47-37, to advance to the championship semifinal.
St. Teresa's Jaida Taylor (11) led the Bulldogs with 14 points in the team's win over Meridian at the Macon County Tournament.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Led by 14 points from Jaida Taylor, the Bulldogs were up 21-14 at half time. Lucy Corley (10 points) and Joella Livingston (10 points) joined Taylor in double figures. Natalie Shaw added nine points.
Meridian's Emma Babb (21) passes the ball as St. Teresa's Jaida Taylor (11) guards her during the Macon County Tournament.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Paige Ganiere led all-scorers with 16 points, including four 3-pointers for the Hawks. Kiarra Giles added 11 points and Emma Babb had seven.
The Bulldogs will face No. 3 seed Maroa-Forsyth on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Maroa High School. The Trojans defeated No. 6 seed Central A&M, 34-30, on Monday. Maroa was led by Lilli Amettis with 14 points and Leah Adlaf put in nine.
No. 1 seed Warrensburg-Latham defeated No. 8 Argenta-Oreana, 65-5, on Monday. Ema Dutcher led the Cardinals with 15 points.
Warrensburg faces No. 4 seed Cerro Gordo-Bement on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Maroa High School in a championship semifinal. The Broncos defeated No. 5 seed Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 39-25, on Monday. Haley Garrett led Cerro Gordo with 16 points.
In the consolation semifinals, Argenta-Oreana plays TCSV at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Maroa High School. Meridian tips off with Central A&M at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
There are no tournament games scheduled for Tuesday or Friday.
The consolation championship is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. The third-place game will follow at 4:30 p.m. and
the championship is scheduled for 6 p.m.
PHOTOS: Tri-City Sangamon Valley wins the Macon County Tournament
GALLERY-MaconCountyFinals-001-011220.JPG
Tri-City Sangamon Valley guards Allison Campbell (24), Jacey Centola (2) and Ashlyn Sturdy (5) carry the first place trophy for the Macon County Tournament on Saturday at Central A&M High School.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-MaconCountyFinals-002-011220.JPG
Tri-City Sangamon Velley guard Ashlyn Sturdy (5) at the game against St. Teresa for the Macon County Tournament finals on Saturday at Central A&M High School.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-MaconCountyFinals-003-011220.JPG
St. Teresa guard Addie Fyke (23) at the game againstTri-City Sangamon Valley for the Macon County Tournament finals on Saturday at Central A&M High School.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-MaconCountyFinals-004-011220.JPG
St. Teresa guard Paige Ford (20) at the game against Tri-City Sangamon Valley for the Macon County Tournament finals at Central A&M High School.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-MaconCountyFinals-005-011220.JPG
Tri-City Sangamon Valley wins the Macon County Tournament after a 43-27 win against St. Teresa on Saturday at Central A&M High School.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-MaconCountyFinals-006-011220.JPG
Tri-City Sangamon Valley wins the Macon County Tournament after a 43-27 win against St. Teresa on Saturday at Central A&M High School.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-MaconCountyFinals-007-011220.JPG
Tri-City Sangamon Valley wins the Macon County Tournament after a 43-27 win against St. Teresa on Saturday at Central A&M High School.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-MaconCountyFinals-008-011220.JPG
Tri-City Sangamon Valley wins the Macon County Tournament after a 43-27 win against St. Teresa on Saturday at Central A&M High School.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-MaconCountyFinals-009-011220.JPG
Tri-City Sangamon Valley wins the Macon County Tournament after a 43-27 win against St. Teresa on Saturday at Central A&M High School.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-MaconCountyFinals-010-011220.JPG
Tri-City Sangamon Valley wins the Macon County Tournament after a 43-27 win against St. Teresa on Saturday at Central A&M High School.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-MaconCountyFinals-011-011220.JPG
Tri-City Sangamon Valley wins the Macon County Tournament after a 43-27 win against St. Teresa on Saturday at Central A&M High School.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-MaconCountyFinals-012-011220.JPG
Tri-City Sangamon Valley wins the Macon County Tournament after a 43-27 win against St. Teresa on Saturday at Central A&M High School.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-MaconCountyFinals-013-011220.JPG
Tri-City Sangamon Valley wins the Macon County Tournament after a 43-27 win against St. Teresa on Saturday at Central A&M High School.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-MaconCountyFinals-014-011220.JPG
Tri-City Sangamon Valley wins the Macon County Tournament after a 43-27 win against St. Teresa on Saturday at Central A&M High School.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-MaconCountyFinals-015-011220.JPG
Tri-City Sangamon Valley wins the Macon County Tournament after a 43-27 win against St. Teresa on Saturday at Central A&M High School.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-MaconCountyFinals-016-011220.JPG
Tri-City Sangamon Valley wins the Macon County Tournament after a 43-27 win against St. Teresa on Saturday at Central A&M High School.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-MaconCountyFinals-017-011220.JPG
Tri-City Sangamon Valley wins the Macon County Tournament after a 43-27 win against St. Teresa on Saturday at Central A&M High School.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-MaconCountyFinals-018-011220.JPG
Tri-City Sangamon Valley wins the Macon County Tournament after a 43-27 win against St. Teresa on Saturday at Central A&M High School.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-MaconCountyFinals-019-011220.JPG
Tri-City Sangamon Valley wins the Macon County Tournament after a 43-27 win against St. Teresa on Saturday at Central A&M High School.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!