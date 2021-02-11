 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Teresa's Addison Newbon scores career-high 39 points in CIC home opener against Meridian
0 comments
St. Teresa's Addison Newbon scores career-high 39 points in CIC home opener against Meridian
top story

St. Teresa's Addison Newbon scores career-high 39 points in CIC home opener against Meridian

{{featured_button_text}}
Newbon_Addison 1 021121.JPG

St Teresa's Addison Newbon (32) goes up to shoot against Meridian Haylee Wilson (25) in the second quarter against Meridian on Thursday at St. Teresa. See more photos and video at www.herald-review.com

DECATUR — St. Teresa senior Addison Newbon scored a career-high 39 points Thursday as St. Teresa beat Meridian 70-44 in the Central Illinois Conference opener for the Bulldogs. 

Newbon was dominating from the start, scoring the first 13 points for St. Teresa and putting them up 19-7 after one period. Newbon added two rebounds, three blocks and three steals in the opening quarter. 

Haylee Wilson 1 021121.JPG

Meridian Haylee Wilson (25) shoots over Joella Livingston (1) on Thursday at St. Teresa. More photos and video at www.herald-review.com

Meridian came back and played a more even quarter with St. Teresa in the second. Emily Johnson and Paige Ganiere connected on 3-pointers as the Hawks trailed 33-20 at halftime. 

With two-and-half minutes left in the second quarter, Newbon fell backwards over two players who were on the ground and knocked her head hard on the court. She was helped off the court and was gone for the remainder of the half and well into the third quarter.

Newbon's absence gave St. Teresa head coach Andrea Dorsey an opportunity to see her team play without their go-to weapon. 

Newbon_Addison 8 021121.JPG

St Teresa's Addison Newbon (32) is congratulated by Joleigh Kostenski (24) in the second quarter against Meridian on Thursday at St. Teresa. See more photos and video at www.herald-review.com

"When you have someone putting up those kind of numbers that Addison does, everyone keys on them. Although you try to resist it, the girls zone in on her to the point that they aren't looking for their own shot," Dorsey said. "As important as Addison is to the team, there are other kids that can score and that certainly gave us an opportunity to use those other scoring options."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sophomore guard Jaida Taylor scored eight points and handled some of the point guard duties. 

"(Jaida) was supposed to play her freshman year but had an injury last season and I think she brings a lot of energy and she is doing very well," Newbon said. "She brings a spark to the team and gets everybody going." 

When Newbon returned she was even more dominating, scoring 22 points in her reduced time in the second half. Her total of 39 points broke her previous career-high of 35 points. The Bulldogs (1-1, 1-0 CIC) combined for 24 points in the final quarter to pull away from Meridian (0-5, 0-3 CIC). 

"My goal was to come out strong and I started really strong. I think we played really well as a team tonight. We played especially well at the end and we really came together and everyone was scoring," Newbon said. 

Aleita Hale and Haylee Wilson scored eight points each for the Hawks. 

Andrea Dorsey 3 021121.JPG

St Teresa head coach Andrea Dorsey talks with Mary Kate Lehmann (13) against Meridian on Thursday at St. Teresa. More photos and video at www.herald-review.com

Newbon is one of just two seniors on the Bulldogs' roster this season and Dorsey can focus on developing younger players knowing Newbon's skills are rock solid. 

"I am really glad (Addison) is on my team and not anybody else's. She is going to fill it up this year, not matter what season we were playing in," Dorsey said. "Especially this year, we have a lot of young players and it is limited practice time for everybody and limited preparation. When you have a kid that can break people down and has a will to score, that is a real weapon. She has the skill set to do that in multiple ways, it is all the better for us."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Top 10 Cardinals trades from Rick Hummel

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News