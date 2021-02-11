St. Teresa's Addison Newbon scores career-high 39 points in CIC home opener against Meridian

"When you have someone putting up those kind of numbers that Addison does, everyone keys on them. Although you try to resist it, the girls zone in on her to the point that they aren't looking for their own shot," Dorsey said. "As important as Addison is to the team, there are other kids that can score and that certainly gave us an opportunity to use those other scoring options."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sophomore guard Jaida Taylor scored eight points and handled some of the point guard duties.

"(Jaida) was supposed to play her freshman year but had an injury last season and I think she brings a lot of energy and she is doing very well," Newbon said. "She brings a spark to the team and gets everybody going."

When Newbon returned she was even more dominating, scoring 22 points in her reduced time in the second half. Her total of 39 points broke her previous career-high of 35 points. The Bulldogs (1-1, 1-0 CIC) combined for 24 points in the final quarter to pull away from Meridian (0-5, 0-3 CIC).

"My goal was to come out strong and I started really strong. I think we played really well as a team tonight. We played especially well at the end and we really came together and everyone was scoring," Newbon said.

Aleita Hale and Haylee Wilson scored eight points each for the Hawks.