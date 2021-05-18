St. Teresa's Tom Noonan resigns as boys basketball coach; will join Millikin staff

DECATUR — St. Teresa boys basketball coach Tom Noonan has resigned his position after 11 seasons as head coach of the Bulldogs. Noonan recently accepted a position as assistant coach for the Millikin men's basketball program and he will remain on St. Teresa staff as a social studies teacher.

“It’s been my pleasure to watch Coach Noonan go from being a volunteer assistant for me in 2004 to becoming one of the best coaches in the area," St. Teresa athletic director Todd Vohland said. "I’m excited for him as he chases one of his goals to be a college coach.”

Noonan coached at St. Teresa for 17 seasons, with the last 11 as head coach. As head coach, he had an overall record of 205-92 and won five conference championships, two regional championships, one sectional title, one super-sectional title, and coached the 2015 state runner-up team. Noonan was named as the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) Coach of the Year for District 15 in 2015 and 2018.

“Mr. Noonan has been an incredible coach for St. Teresa High School. He has been an integral part of the success of the program," St. Teresa principal Larry Daly said.