Sullivan's Avery Still brings versatility to Lake Land women's basketball

SULLIVAN — Sullivan senior Avery Still signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Lake Land College in the Sullivan High School gym.

"We are super excited that Avery Still is coming to Lake Land," Lake Land women’s basketball coach Dave Johnson said. "I think she will adapt to college basketball really well. She is a strong player who is used to playing inside and outside"

Still is a 5-10 forward who also had an offer from Lincoln Trail College.

"I like Lake Land and it close to home where I can see family and friends," Still said. "I have heard a lot of good things about coach Johnson. "

Still, a first team all-Central Illinois Conference player, averaged 14.8 points, 8.3 (team-high) rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.5 (team-high) blocks. She shot 50 percent form the field and 61 percent from the free throw line.

"As coaches that is what you wish for is that your players get to go on and further their education and be able to play basketball, a sport they love," said Sullivan coach Sheri McCain, a Lake Land grad. "She is one of the best post players in the area, if not the best. I know she is somebody that is always going to work hard. I think coach Johnson will love the fact she can get up and down the floor and can handle the ball for him as well."