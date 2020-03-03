Sullivan's Avery Still brings versatility to Lake Land women's basketball

SULLIVAN — Sullivan senior Avery Still signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Lake Land College in the Sullivan High School gym.
"We are super excited that Avery Still is coming to Lake Land," Lake Land women’s basketball coach Dave Johnson said. "I think she will adapt to college basketball really well. She is a strong player who is used to playing inside and outside"
Still is a 5-10 forward who also had an offer from Lincoln Trail College.
"I like Lake Land and it close to home where I can see family and friends," Still said. "I have heard a lot of good things about coach Johnson. "
Still, a first team all-Central Illinois Conference player, averaged 14.8 points, 8.3 (team-high) rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.5 (team-high) blocks. She shot 50 percent form the field and 61 percent from the free throw line.
"As coaches that is what you wish for is that your players get to go on and further their education and be able to play basketball, a sport they love," said Sullivan coach Sheri McCain, a Lake Land grad. "She is one of the best post players in the area, if not the best. I know she is somebody that is always going to work hard. I think coach Johnson will love the fact she can get up and down the floor and can handle the ball for him as well."
For her career, Still averaged 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals 0.8 blocked shots and 0.7 assists, while shooting 45 percent. She played in 114 games and was on four teams that had winning records, including two Sweet Sixteen teams and two regional titles.
"Versatility is the No. 1 thing she brings to Lake land," said Johnson, whose No. 6 team in the nation in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II rankings and will host Danville Area Community College Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. "She has got versatility to guard inside, but yet can play outside offensively which is what we always look for in our forwards.”
Still said for right now she wants to go into law enforcement.
"I have been playing basketball since I was little," Still said. "I love the physical play and I love basketball so much. I love the aggression in the game. It is just a very fast paced game."
Still said she didn’t think of playing in college as a huge deal until her freshman year.
"Coach McCain always told me I definitely have the athletic ability to play at the college level," Still said. "So, I was like why not get free schooling? I just always pushed myself and worked hard. Coach McCain is just a great coach. Honestly, I am at a loss for words as I am going to miss her so much. She has just pushed me and the team to be our best. I am so glad I could be a part of all of the wining years that we have had."
