Sullivan's season ends at the hands of top-ranked Paris, 71-46 (copy)

Paris led 27-20 with 2:06 left in the first half when Karrington Krabel had a three-point play and Rigdon scored the final points of the half. Kelsie Crampton continued the run with the first points of the second half and another three-point play by Krabel pushed the lead to 37-20. Sullivan didn’t get closer than 15 the rest of the game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our shots were not falling for us and we were battling,” said Sullivan coach Sheri McCain. “I told the girls I was just so proud of their fight. Paris is a good team. There is a reason why they are undefeated. Those girls play really well together and they look for each other. Most of them are seniors and you can tell that. I was proud of the girls for not giving up and that shows we got kids coming back next year that want it.”

Sullivan was 17-of-58 (.293) against the Paris man-to-man defense, including 8-of-35 (.229) in the middle two quarters and Paris was able to take advantage scoring on transition baskets.