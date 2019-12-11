Terron Reed focuses on passing first for St. Teresa boys basketball

"That's just my mindset," he said.

Reed is settling into what the Bulldogs and head coach Tom Noonan want to do. St. Teresa will play Meridian on Thursday in the semifinals of the Macon County Tournament. There were a few instances in the summer that Noonan and some of Reed's teammates saw the full scope of what he can do on the floor.

There was a day in Bloomington over the summer where Reed put everything together and kept control of the game on his fingertips. Then there was a game against Auburn at Mount Zion over the summer where he put a bow on every aspect of his game.

“It was one of those days when he was on," Noonan said. "We haven’t seen that yet this season in a real game. I think we will as we get our feet underneath us."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Until then, Reed is thrilled to zoom the ball around the court and find his teammates cutting to the rim for open baskets.