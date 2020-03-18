The road less traveled: Arthur Christian School's Alexa Franklin forged her own path on the court

ARTHUR — Alexa Franklin knew this season was going to be different, but she didn't know exactly how different until she took the basketball court at the start of the season.
Franklin and her older sister, Amanda Franklin, had led Arthur Christian School to the National Association of Christian Athletes (NACA) Division IV national championship in 2019, but with Amanda graduating, Alexa, now a senior, would lead the team as the key offensive weapon.
Teams would face guard and block the Franklin's court vision of to stop her from driving to the basket. It took some time, but Franklin found a solution to the defense — use it against them.
"It was so frustrating at the beginning of the year. I was not used to it. I hadn't really worked on anyone face guarding me and so I wasn't really sure how to get around it," Alexa Franklin said. "But I practiced and what I had to do was go all over the place and try to get my defender to run into another defender because they couldn't see what they were doing because they were just backing up.
"It was a lot of running around, but I could get open for a few seconds. I did either that, or my coach would put me at post to switch things up. I learned the post a lot more than I ever have before this year."
Franklin finished 2020 as NACA Offensive Player of the Year for a second straight season and averaged 23.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as the Riders (27-12) finished in third place at the NACA championships.
Franklin relished the chance to take center stage for ACS this season.
"I did enjoy it. It was hard though at times because we lost a lot of good players (from the championship team) and I realized playing with my sister that she helped carry the team. It was a little harder this year but I was surprised to see what I was able to do. It was nice to see that," Alexa said.
Alexa said winning the championship with Amanda will always be her favorite basketball moment.
"That was something we had wanted to do for so long because we had gone to nationals a couple years before and we were so close. It was such a great deal winning it last year and amazing to see our team pull together and get that title," Alexa said.
The road less traveled
Franklin is a player that could have been much more well known in Illinois basketball circles.
She holds ACS records for most career points (2,092), points in a season (883), points in a game (43) as well as many other categories. Had ACS been an IHSA participating school, she would probably have been an All-State team contender with her team in the hunt for regional titles.
In 2018, Franklin, then a sophomore, joined her older sisters, Jessica and Amanda Franklin, on Mahomet-Seymour's basketball team. Jessica went on to become state champion in the Class 2A 300-meter hurdles at that year's state track meet, but following the season, Amanda and Alexa returned to being home-schooled and participating in sports through ACS.
"I could have gone back to Mahomet, but there is a freedom of my schedule in homeschooling and being able to see my family and I liked being in the Christian environment," she said.
There were strengths to both sports systems, Franklin said.
"At Mahomet, the schedule is laid out and you practice every day so you have advantage. At Arthur, they are not able to practice every day because some people have a far drive, so you have to motivate and push yourself a lot. It really depends on you, and you don't have people around you that will push you," she said.
Alexa credited her older siblings in pushing her to focus on one thing — getting the victory.
"When I play, I play to win. I don't really think about who is watching me or anything like that. I try to do my best," Alexa said. "We are all really competitive and have had our success in sports, and so that really pushed me to work harder myself because I want to be like them in some way.
"I think that really showed this year in my senior year. If it wasn't for them, I probably wouldn't have learned about work ethic."
Franklin will soon make a pick on where she wants to play basketball next season, including the possibility of staying local and playing for Millikin. It could also possibly put two of the Franklin sisters on the same court again.
"I watched some of (Millikin's) games and I really like how they work together as a team and I like the coaches, too. My sister, Amanda, is looking to go there too and I would love to go to a school where we could both play basketball ball together again."
