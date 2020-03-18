The road less traveled: Arthur Christian School's Alexa Franklin forged her own path on the court

"I could have gone back to Mahomet, but there is a freedom of my schedule in homeschooling and being able to see my family and I liked being in the Christian environment," she said.

There were strengths to both sports systems, Franklin said.

"At Mahomet, the schedule is laid out and you practice every day so you have advantage. At Arthur, they are not able to practice every day because some people have a far drive, so you have to motivate and push yourself a lot. It really depends on you, and you don't have people around you that will push you," she said.

Alexa credited her older siblings in pushing her to focus on one thing — getting the victory.

"When I play, I play to win. I don't really think about who is watching me or anything like that. I try to do my best," Alexa said. "We are all really competitive and have had our success in sports, and so that really pushed me to work harder myself because I want to be like them in some way.

"I think that really showed this year in my senior year. If it wasn't for them, I probably wouldn't have learned about work ethic."