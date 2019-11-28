5 things to watch as the Decatur Turkey Tournament continues Friday

DECATUR — As day two of the 50th Decatur Turkey Tournament is in the books and the championship semifinals are set, here is a look at five things we’ve learned and what to look forward to after the Thanksgiving holiday:

MacArthur will be fun to watch

The Generals' dominating performance against Southeast in their opening round game might have surprised many Turkey Tournament fans, but the exciting play announced a changing of the guard for the team. Junior Qua Smith poured in 27 points and senior Teandre Woodland added 11. Before junior Eric Livingston fouled out of the game, his performance was balanced with nine points and eight rebounds, six of those being offensive.

"My assistant coach (Tarise Bryson) said Eric was going to have a good night tonight and he did. He played great tonight and if he hadn’t of fouled out he might have had 27 himself too," MacArthur coach Ron Ingram said. "We don’t have some bigs playing right now so (Eric) played big all by himself."