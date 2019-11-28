5 things to watch as the Decatur Turkey Tournament continues Friday

DECATUR — As day two of the 50th Decatur Turkey Tournament is in the books and the championship semifinals are set, here is a look at five things we’ve learned and what to look forward to after the Thanksgiving holiday:
MacArthur will be fun to watch
The Generals' dominating performance against Southeast in their opening round game might have surprised many Turkey Tournament fans, but the exciting play announced a changing of the guard for the team. Junior Qua Smith poured in 27 points and senior Teandre Woodland added 11. Before junior Eric Livingston fouled out of the game, his performance was balanced with nine points and eight rebounds, six of those being offensive.
"My assistant coach (Tarise Bryson) said Eric was going to have a good night tonight and he did. He played great tonight and if he hadn’t of fouled out he might have had 27 himself too," MacArthur coach Ron Ingram said. "We don’t have some bigs playing right now so (Eric) played big all by himself."
The Generals will look to add University of Iowa football commit AJ Lawson to the roster soon.
"AJ is going to come back. He wanted to stay out and get healthy (following football season) and he wanted to take care of himself. I told him he could so he made his mind up and he will come back soon," Ingram said.
MacArthur faces Harvey-Thornton in the championship semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Braves vs. Panthers has interesting match-ups
Mount Zion and Eisenhower meet in the consolation semifinal on Friday at 1 p.m. as both teams are looking for their first wins of the 2019-20 season. The Panthers’ trio of guards (RJ Walker, Brylan Phillips and Cam Rowe) will face Mount Zion’s Nash Mose and brothers Mekhi and Matthias Adams who both showed flashes of promise in the season openers.
It will be a battle of offensive football weapons down low as Mount Zion’s Drew London (wide receiver for the Braves) will face Eisenhower’s Caleb Patton (tight end for the Panthers).
Bolingbrook has reloaded
The No. 1-seeded Raiders have won the last three Turkey Tournaments and look like the team to beat again this season following a 74-42 victory over Mount Zion.
You have free articles remaining.
Without examining their roster more closely, it wouldn’t be clear that nine players from last year’s squad graduated.
Senior Darius Burford will contend for a tournament MVP, following in the footsteps of graduated teammate Joseph Yesufu, who won the last two MVP awards. Burford led the Raiders with 16 points against the Braves and will make any slam dunk highlight reel.
Freshman bigman Donaven Younger will be trouble off of the bench at 6-7 as the Raiders face Peoria in the championship semifinals at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Harvey Thornton takes care of business
Behind 16 points and nine rebounds by forward Brandon Hall, the No. 2-seeded Wildcats defeated Dunlap 62-47 in their opening-round game. Senior Guard Ari Brown added 13 points and Derrick Williams had nine points and nine rebounds. Dunlap's Gabe Calhoun had 25 points to lead all scorers.
Thornton led 30-28 at halftime and then limited the Eagles to six points in the third quarter to go on to the 15-point victory.
Thornton faces Bolingbrook in a championship semifinal on Friday at 6 p.m.
Dunlap to leave Turkey Tourney
This year's group of eight teams will be the last in the current configuration as Dunlap will be replaced by Champaign Central in the 2020 edition of the Turkey Tournament, said tournament coordinator Mel Roustio.
The 2020 tournament will then be the final appearance by Mount Zion, which will be replaced by Peoria Manual in the 2021 tournament.
Dunlap has played two seasons in the tournament (2018 and 2019) while Mount Zion competed from 1971-1973, 1979-2009 and since 2016. The Braves were champions of the 2000 and 1979 tournaments.
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten