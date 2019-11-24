7 things to watch this season in boys basketball 🏀

Generals ready to run

Ron Ingram loves his team this season. They're an athletic bunch and the defense will be quicker. Qua Smith is the junior point guard who will run the show and junior Nick Spannaus is a strong candidate to lead the team in scoring.

And there's another Bartley on the roster in sophomore Ryan Bartley. His brother, Marcus Bartley, starred for the Generals and played at St. Louis University and at Southern Illinois University.

This Generals team will be in the running for a regional championship, their first since 2015 in Ingram's first year as head coach. MacArthur went 19-14 last season, but lost by one in an overtime thriller against Champaign Central.

Eisenhower fully stocked

The band is all together for Eisenhower. Cam Rowe is a senior guard, R.J. Walker is a junior sharp-shooter, Brylan Phillips has a year of varsity basketball under his belt and is now a sophomore, and Aaron Dabner is a freshman.

The Panthers took their lumps last season, but head coach Rodney Walker has a team with plenty of varsity experience playing in the rugged Central State Eight. R.J. Walker was the team's leading scorer with 15.4 points per game and he also averaged 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals.

