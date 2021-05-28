 Skip to main content
Tony Nika steps down at Riverton to stay with Tri-City/Sangamon Valley

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley girls basketball head coach Tony Nika has decided not to leave the program for Riverton and will remain with what will next year be Sangamon Valley/Tri-City.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
RIVERTON — Tony Nika has decided not to leave his old job after all.

Riverton Community Unit School District No. 14 Board of Education officially hired Tony Nika as its boys basketball coach on Wednesday, but Nika submitted his resignation later that day, according to Riverton athletic director Tom Weir.

Riverton accepted Nika's resignation on Thursday.

Nika will instead stay put. He has been the head girls basketball coach of the co-op between Buffalo Tri-City and Niantic Sangamon Valley for six seasons. Sangamon Valley will take over as host of the co-op in the 2021-22 season. In six seasons with the Tornadoes, Nika was 122-34 overall and guided the team to two Class 2A regional titles.

"It was not an easy decision — a lot of conversation and a lot of prayer," Nika said. "And finally just came to a decision and realization this is where I want to be. That's what I'm going to do.

"I'm thankful to both administrations for being understanding during this time. I'm just happy to be where I am and get back to work and get rolling in the summer with the basketball program."

Nika, a 2011 Rochester graduate, was picked to replace Kody Kirkpatrick at Riverton earlier this month after Kirkpatrick left to take over the Chatham Glenwood boys basketball team. Nika was also hired as a special education teacher.

Both vacancies will be reposted immediately, according to Thursday's press release from Riverton.

"I wish him the best," Weir said of Nika, "and I think the world of Nika as a coach, educator and person. He's top-notch . . . and that's why we were excited upon his interest in our position. Ultimately, he had reconsidered and I can respect that decision."

