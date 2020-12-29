Top sports stories of 2020, No. 2: MacArthur girls basketball coach Michael 'Dubb' Williams dies

As 2020 comes to an end, it is fitting that a replacement for Williams as the Generals next coach has yet to be named. The search was paused when it was announced that Decatur Public School athletes would not participate in extracurricular activities while in remote learning. Additionally, the fate of the girls basketball season is up in the air as the IHSA, Illinois Department of Health and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration struggle to find a solution to when competition and practices can resume in 2021.