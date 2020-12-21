Top sports stories of 2020, No. 8: The final run for Central A&M boys basketball's Big 3

Andricks averaged 19.0 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Raiders and was the best 3-point threat in the area, hitting 46.3 percent of his shots from behind the arc. Paradee led the Raiders in assists with 5.1 per game as well as averaging 11.9 points. He joined Andricks and Heaton in the 1,000 career point club this season as well.

The 2020 COVID-related cancellations also robbed fans of the opportunity to see Heaton, Andricks and Paradee playing at the next level in 2020. Heaton committed to play basketball at Illinois Wesleyan but the CCIW season was pushed back to January of 2021. Paradee choose football at North Central College, the defending NCAA Division III national champions, and will get to hit the field when CCIW football begins in the spring. Andricks committed to Olivet Nazarene University and could get some minutes when play begins again in 2021.