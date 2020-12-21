Top sports stories of 2020, No. 8: The final run for Central A&M boys basketball's Big 3

MOWEAQUA — The 2019-20 high school boys basketball season saw the end of a remarkable run by the Central A&M's boys basketball team.
Though the Raiders' hopes for a second straight trip to state were ruined in a loss to Goreville in the super-sectional, the team's core — seniors Connor Heaton, Griffin Andricks and Jacob Paradee — along with a talented supporting crew brought the program the program's most successful stretch ever. In three years, the group — coached by Rob Smith — had an 85-17 record, three consecutive sectional titles and a third-place finish at the Class 1A state tournament in the 2018-19 season.
Heaton, a two-time All-State selection and Central A&M's all-time leading scorer, could take over any game at a moment's notice. Heaton led the Raiders with 21.0 points per game and added 8.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.3 steals in his senior campaign.
Andricks averaged 19.0 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Raiders and was the best 3-point threat in the area, hitting 46.3 percent of his shots from behind the arc. Paradee led the Raiders in assists with 5.1 per game as well as averaging 11.9 points. He joined Andricks and Heaton in the 1,000 career point club this season as well.
Extremely excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Illinois Wesleyan University. Super thankful for my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for helping me along the way. Excited for the next journey. Go Titans! #TGOE 💚💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/puOMwxGr3e— Connor Heaton (@connorheat22) April 9, 2020
The 2020 COVID-related cancellations also robbed fans of the opportunity to see Heaton, Andricks and Paradee playing at the next level in 2020. Heaton committed to play basketball at Illinois Wesleyan but the CCIW season was pushed back to January of 2021. Paradee choose football at North Central College, the defending NCAA Division III national champions, and will get to hit the field when CCIW football begins in the spring. Andricks committed to Olivet Nazarene University and could get some minutes when play begins again in 2021.
CAM ST Anthony 1 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 2 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 3 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 4 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 5 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 6 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 7 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 8 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 9 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 10 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 11 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 12 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 13 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 14 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 15 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 16 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 17 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 18 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 19 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 20 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 21 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 22 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 23 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 24 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 25 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 26 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 27 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 28 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 29 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 30 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 31 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 32 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 33 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 34 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 35 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 36 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 37 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 38 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 39 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 40 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 41 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 42 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 43 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 44 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 45 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 46 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 47 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 48 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 49 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 50 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 51 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 52 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 53 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 54 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 55 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 56 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 57 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 58 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 59 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 60 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 61 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 62 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 63 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 64 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 65 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 66 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 67 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 68 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 69 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 70 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 71 03.06.20.JPG
CAM ST Anthony 72 03.06.20.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!