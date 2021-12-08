Tri-City/Sangamon Valley basketball will pause following Wednesday's Macon County Tournament game

DECATUR — Wednesday's Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament consolation semifinal game between Central A&M and Tri-City/Sangamon Valley will be played at 6 p.m. but it will be the final game for the Tornadoes in the near future with their program put on pause beginning Thursday.

On Tuesday, Tri-City School District posted a message on their webpage from superintendent Chad Colmone stating that beginning Thursday, the district would be moving to remote learning, putting a pause on sports programs.

"Since our return from Thanksgiving break, our district has had a significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases. In this short time, we are now at approximately 11% positivity rate for those we have tested. Our District has made a determined effort to keep our schools open and our people safe, including utilization of SHIELD Test to Stay," Colmone said. "However, due to this recent spike in cases, our district will be transitioning with an 'adaptive pause' to full remote learning from Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 through the end of the first semester. We plan to resume our in-person learning on January 10, 2022."

TCSV played Cerro Gordo-Bement on Tuesday with a depleted roster due to COVID, losing 68-42 to the Broncos.

"We are down three of our top eight players today and we were missing five guys in total tonight," TCSV head coach Steve Dilley said following the game.

Dilley said that he hopes to begin practices again Dec. 22 when the fall semester ends and winter break begins.

In a tweet by the TCSV girls basketball account, they said the girls team was on hold until Dec. 21 and planned to be able to compete in the Christmas Tournament in Riverton.

Wednesday's other Macon County Tournament game between Maroa-Forsyth and Argenta-Oreana was forfeited by Argenta. This sets a consolation final game between Central A&M and Maroa to be played following Thursday's two championship semifinals games at 8:30 p.m.

No. 1 seed Warrensburg-Latham faces No. 5 seed St. Teresa at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and No. 2 Meridian tips off with No. 3 Cerro Gordo at 7:00 p.m. All games are at St. Teresa High School.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

