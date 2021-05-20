Tri-City/Sangamon Valley girls basketball coach Tony Nika hired as Riverton's boys coach

"It has been tough to leave. When I came out here as an assistant coach, I was 21 years old and I'm leaving at 28 and I really grew up here as a person. It was where I have spend my young adulthood and it is almost like the feeling of graduating high school. Going off to college and taking another step in your life," Nika said. "It is bittersweet. I love the people here and it is hard to say goodbye. I hope to keep these relationships going here. I'm very proud of what we have accomplished here in this time and it is hard to say goodbye to a program and a community that I love and has been nothing but great to me."