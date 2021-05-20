Tri-City/Sangamon Valley girls basketball coach Tony Nika hired as Riverton's boys coach

BUFFALO — Tri-City/Sangamon Valley girls basketball coach Tony Nika has resigned his position and will become the boys basketball coach at Riverton next season, pending board of education approval, Riverton athletic director Tom Weir announced in a social media post on Tuesday.
"It has been tough to leave. When I came out here as an assistant coach, I was 21 years old and I'm leaving at 28 and I really grew up here as a person. It was where I have spend my young adulthood and it is almost like the feeling of graduating high school. Going off to college and taking another step in your life," Nika said. "It is bittersweet. I love the people here and it is hard to say goodbye. I hope to keep these relationships going here. I'm very proud of what we have accomplished here in this time and it is hard to say goodbye to a program and a community that I love and has been nothing but great to me."
Mr. Tony Nika has been offered & accepted the positions of Riverton High School varsity boys basketball head coach & special education teacher pending approval by the Riverton CUSD 14 Board of Education. Coach Nika will ensure our continued success on the court & in the classroom— Tom Weir (@RivertonHawkAD) May 18, 2021
Nika was a Tornadoes assistant coach for two seasons before becoming head coach in the 2015-16 season. He had a 122-34 record (.782 winning %) that included two Class 2A regional championships in 2016-17 and 2017-18. Last season, the Tornadoes were 9-6 and finished second in the MSM Conference with a 5-1 record.
Nika also served as an assistant softball coach for Tornadoes coach Brad Sturdy.
"When I came out here, Brad was one of the people that really took care of me and he has been a great mentor and become one of my best friends," Nika said. "He has been a mentor for me through this process. In my opinion, he is the best softball coach we have in Central Illinois and he's one of the teachers and coaches in general. What he has done for me is something I will never forget."
Nika takes over for former Riverton coach Kody Kirkpatrick, who took the head coaching job at Chatham Glenwood. The Hawks were a Class 2A regional winner in 2019 and won the Sangamo Conference title in 2020.
"(Riverton) has had some successful teams over the last few years and it is definitely a program that I think is on the rise," Nika said. "A good thing they have going for them is their youth program that they have developed from the elementary grades on up that the high school is running. It is one of the things that attracted me to the job and they have one of the best facilities that they have in the area. There are a lot of things trending in the right direction that I want to be a part of."
Nika is looking forward to the transition from the girls game to the boys.
"It is something new, but in the end, basketball is basketball. You've got to play the game and it is the same no matter what. The players just look a little different in the end. I'm excited to make this transition and I think it will be a cool challenge. I'm excited to get after it and try something new," he said. "I'm getting married in June and I've a new job so there is a lot of stuff going on and I'm excited to get rolling. I'm forever thankful for the TCSV family and what they have done for me."
PHOTOS: Tri-City Sangamon Valley wins the Macon County Tournament
