Tri-City/Sangamon Valley's Ashlyn Sturdy has big plans for her senior year

BUFFALO — The sudden end to Ashlyn Sturdy’s basketball season in February and the start of summer practices had her worried.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley had a strong regular season, finishing 24-6, but was bumped off by Williamsville in the Class 2A regional semifinals. Then summer practices weren’t well attended. Sturday, an all-state point guard, was having some doubts as to how her senior season was going to shake out.

“(The loss to Williamsville) was not what we wanted at all. It was devastating to lose and then we lost (seniors) Grace (Honeyman) and Anna (Sagle),” Sturdy said. “This summer we just didn’t have very many people show up. We were playing games with like five people in the summer. I was thinking: How was this season going to go? Nobody was really committed.”

But as the school year began and the season approached, the Tornadoes’ roster grew and the new arrivals have provided the team with some much-needed length and depth. After a season-opening loss to PORTA, TCSV has rattled off eight straight wins and Sturdy is excited about where the team can go.