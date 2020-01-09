Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, St. Teresa set for girls basketball Macon County Tournament championship rematch

The Tornadoes were 1-of-13 on 3-pointers, which is uncharacteristic for them.

"It was just defense, really," Sturdy said of the key to breaking away. "We had one three and usually we're shooting eight or nine 3s a game. It was just defense because we knew they were really good in the post, they were kick-out and really coached well. Our mentality was just go in there, keep them from scoring and we're just going to do what we do."

Mikayla Denton led A&M with 11 points and Channing Reed scored eight points.

St. Teresa 53, Maroa-Forsyth 21

There wasn't an inch of the floor that the St. Teresa girls basketball team didn't have covered in their semifinal win against Maroa-Forsyth.

They had their arms in all the passing lands, pressed in the full-court, contested shots in the half court and used that pressure to turn around and run on offense.

The combination of Addie Fyke (14 points) and Addison Newbon (17 points, eight rebounds) led the offense with 3-pointers from Paige Ford and Sade Oladipupo sprinkled throughout. Oladipupo finished with eight points and Ford added six of her own.