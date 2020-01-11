Tri-City/Sangamon Valley wins second straight girls basketball Macon County Tournament

Finley had to stay ready. She had a breakout tournament for the Tornadoes, but this play was a play of focus. After nearly three minutes, she didn't break. She hopped from one block to the opposite, always staying ready in case Sturdy whipped a pass to her — she missed those kinds of passes from Sturdy early in the year. Finley was ready on Saturday. She knew Sturdy wasn't coughing up the possession; she's come to find out that turnovers don't just manifest themselves when Sturdy is dribbling.

"I had to stay focused the whole time," Finley said. "Just hopping back and forth, just having to get open, always staying on the opposite block. Once I got that and saw Addison (Newbon) was up top, it was in. I was ready."

Said Sturdy: "She was ready. She never looked away. She knew that even though we were dribbling out here for one minute, eventually we were going to get it in for the dump down and she was ready."

Meanwhile, Nika watched, partially in awe. He's 27 years old and knows well enough that Ashlyn Sturdy's don't just walk into the gym. If he gets another player like her, he said, that will be a surprise.

