Tri-County reaches Elite Eight with a 52-43 win over Altamont

CASEY — “TCT, TCT,” chanted the Tri-County fans as the final seconds of Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A sectional championship wound down. The Lady Titans made 15-of-19 free throws, which accounted for all of their points in the final period in a 52-43 victory over Altamont on Bob Durham Court.
Tri-County advanced to the super-sectional at South Central High School in Farina against Okawville, which won the Wayne City sectional championship 38-29 over Goreville. The super-sectional is set for 7 p.m. Monday.
Altamont had its largest lead of the game, 34-31, on a basket by Allyson Hardiek with 2:55 left in the third. Altamont led by three again, 36-33 when the Lady Titans scored the last four points of the third, including a three-pointer by Melia Eskew to put Tri-County in front for good.
“I told Tayler to act like an all-stater and she did a good job of handling the ball and doing what she was supposed to do,” said Tri-County coach Joe Morrisey, whose team improved to 28-5. “I told her she was 0-for-3 from the free throw line and she needs to step up and make some free throws.”
Barry was 13-of-16 (.813) from the free-throw line in the final 7:24. She finished with a game-high 27 points, while Eskew had 10.
Dudley picked up her fourth foul with three minutes left in the half. She played a good part of the second half and didn’t foul out and ended up grabbing the final rebound of the game as the clock hit 0:00.
“Coach told me just to not touch anybody or your done,” said Dudley. “So, I had to totally back off on defense. For the rest of the game I just had to push through for the rest of my team and play some offense.”
Altamont trailed just 45-41 after a three-pointer by Brooke Runge. The basket snapped a 12-2 run by Tri-County, who finished the season as the No. 7 team in the final rankings. Barry made five of six free throws for a 50-41 lead with 56.4 seconds left and Tri-County went on to win by nine.
Barry scored 11 of the 12 points during the run with the only other point coming on a free throw by Dudley.
“It (the free throw shooting) was not very stressful at all,” said Barry. “I just took a deep breath and I had a feeling that I was going to make them all since I was taking my time more than usual. To go back feels amazing especially without the four starters from last year. It means a lot.”
Tri-County led the entire first half, including by 10 on two different occasions. Altamont came out in a triangle-and-two with Rachel Jackman guarding Tri-County’s Dudley and Mary Guse guarding Barry.
“We had seen it before,” said Morrisey. “Arthur did it against us and did an awesome job. We changed our motion offense to attack the basket. I told the girls we have to go right at them. I understand they are 6-2 (Allyson Hardiek) and 5-11 (Rachel Jackman) but if we let them stand back and block shots it will be a long night. We had to attack, attack and we did a good job of that.”
Altamont was 16-of-54 (.296) from the field, including 5-of-25 from beyond the three-point line. Ellie McManaway finished with a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Runge had 13 points.
Tri-County was 15-of-40 from the field, including 3-of-8 from beyond the three point line. Tri-County was 19-of-29 from the free throw line compared to 6-of-9 for the Lady Indians.
Altamont finished at 27-7.
“It was a big night for us not to play a solid game and to be honest not to play our game,” said Altamont coach Katie Lurkins. “We have prided ourselves all year long on our versatility and being able to spread our scoring and stats out. Overall, it was not a bad game. It just wasn’t our best game.”
The two teams played Dec. 7 with Atlamont winning 75-67 at Altamont. The two also played last season in the sectional championship, with Tri-County winning 74-65.
In the three-point contest Dudley and Martinsville's Emily Parcel advanced to the state preliminaries set for Feb. 27 at Illinois State Universities Red Bird Arena. Dudley made 11 and Parcel made 9. Katie Draper of Palestine/Hutsonville and Altamont’s Mary Guse made nine.
