Tri-County reaches Elite Eight with a 52-43 win over Altamont

“Coach told me just to not touch anybody or your done,” said Dudley. “So, I had to totally back off on defense. For the rest of the game I just had to push through for the rest of my team and play some offense.”

Altamont trailed just 45-41 after a three-pointer by Brooke Runge. The basket snapped a 12-2 run by Tri-County, who finished the season as the No. 7 team in the final rankings. Barry made five of six free throws for a 50-41 lead with 56.4 seconds left and Tri-County went on to win by nine.

Barry scored 11 of the 12 points during the run with the only other point coming on a free throw by Dudley.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It (the free throw shooting) was not very stressful at all,” said Barry. “I just took a deep breath and I had a feeling that I was going to make them all since I was taking my time more than usual. To go back feels amazing especially without the four starters from last year. It means a lot.”

Tri-County led the entire first half, including by 10 on two different occasions. Altamont came out in a triangle-and-two with Rachel Jackman guarding Tri-County’s Dudley and Mary Guse guarding Barry.