Tri-County's Mitch Pollock to continue basketball at Millikin

NEWMAN — The Tri-County sports co-op has had numerous athletes go on to play football, girls basketball and track in college.

But for the first time in a long time, Tri-County — made up of Oakland, Kansas and Shiloh — will have a boys basketball player going on to play in college.

Mitch Pollock, a 6-2 guard who attends Shiloh High School, will continue his basketball career at Millikin University.

“Mitch is a natural leader and one of the most positive leaders I have been around,” said Tri-County coach Cyrus Ferguson of Pollock, who was also the quarterback in football and played baseball as well. “He is a good knock down shooter. He can create his own shots and get to the rim or dish it off.”

Pollock said he had some football offers as well, but really wanted to play basketball.

“I received an offer from Judson University in Elgin and Millikin had been texting me and staying in touch,” said Pollock, who lives in Newman. “I had visited Millkin last summer for football. I liked both places, but family support is big for me and Millikin is a lot closer. I love the Millikin campus and their coaches. I am really excited to be a part of their program."