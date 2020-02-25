Turnovers doom MacArthur girls in sectional semifinal loss to Springfield Lanphier

CHAMPAIGN — MacArthur wasn't itself in the first half on Tuesday. The Generals missed shots, turned it over and couldn't get into the defense rhythm that's been the catalyst to a big season.
In the third quarter, MacArthur burst out of halftime. Quincenia Jackson hit layup after layup and the defense was forcing turnovers. They had landed their big swing and erased a 10-point deficit in the Class 3A Champaign (Central) Sectional semifinals.
But Springfield Lanphier didn't wilt. It took every shot the Generals had, forced turnovers and raced to a 69-61 win to eliminate the Generals from the postseason. MacArthur (29-4) swept the Lions in the regular season, but committed 19 turnovers on Tuesday.
"We didn't follow protocol," MacArthur coach Mike Williams said. "I just told the girls that the difference in the game is they carried out their game plan and we didn't. It's what I've been preaching on all year and it came to light right now."
The third quarter was the type of game MacArthur has played all season. The Generals forced a turnover on the first three Lanphier (23-9) possessions of the third quarter and Taya Davis, who finished with 15 points, got to the hoop and Jackson, who scored 25 points to go with 14 rebounds, started getting buckets in the paint. MacArthur tied the game with 2:25 left in the third, took the lead early in the fourth quarter on a four-point play from Jurnee Flournoy early in the fourth quarter and tied were tied with 3:58 left in the game.
But Lanphier kept swinging behind a team-high 22 points from Martrice Brooks and 16 from Kylee Parker. The Lions closed the game on a 14-6 run.
"I felt the energy in the locker room when we came out during halftime, we felt, 'We got this,' but in the end we didn't pull though," Jackson said. "We didn't execute how Dubbs wanted us to. When you don't listen, things don't go right."
Even Williams thought the third-quarter run was enough to rid the Generals of the bug in the third quarter. Instead, it was the second consecutive season that the Generals lost in the sectional semifinals.
"We're still young," Williams said. "We'll do a better job down the road. I just feel bad for my three seniors (Jurnee Flournoy, Emari Brown and Tyanna Tyus) who played their butts off and they're going home now another loser in sectionals. That's what I'm going to be known for: The coach who does well in the regular season and regionals, but can't win a doggone sectional."
Finally the Generals erased their 10-point first-half deficit completely when Jackson muscled home a putback and converted her free throw with 2:25 left in the third to tie the game 44-all, but Lanphier came back with a 7-0 run before Davis went on her own personal 5-0 run at the end of the third to get MacArthur back within two, 51-49.
Then Flournoy answered with a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, got fouled and hit her free throw. It was her second four-point play of the game and she stood in front of the MacArthur fan section, tilted her head back and roared in celebration.
It looked as if MacArthur was going to go on one of its runs with a 53-51 lead and 7:05 to play, but Lanphier didn't allow it.
"We were more nervous today than we have ever been," Jackson said. "Most of the team hasn't played in a big game like this before."
It wasn't as much about what Lanphier did, Williams said, it was more the Generals unable to get into what they do best and to take advantage of its strong guards and post play from Jackson.
"No disrespect to Lanphier, Williams said. "We just did a poor job of getting the ball, a poor job of moving the ball, we had people open. We just dribbled the ball way too much, bad passing. We had (19) turnovers and they weren't pressuring us. The game came down to bad passes, missed layups and missed free throws."
