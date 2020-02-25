Turnovers doom MacArthur girls in sectional semifinal loss to Springfield Lanphier

But Lanphier kept swinging behind a team-high 22 points from Martrice Brooks and 16 from Kylee Parker. The Lions closed the game on a 14-6 run.

"I felt the energy in the locker room when we came out during halftime, we felt, 'We got this,' but in the end we didn't pull though," Jackson said. "We didn't execute how Dubbs wanted us to. When you don't listen, things don't go right."

Even Williams thought the third-quarter run was enough to rid the Generals of the bug in the third quarter. Instead, it was the second consecutive season that the Generals lost in the sectional semifinals.

"We're still young," Williams said. "We'll do a better job down the road. I just feel bad for my three seniors (Jurnee Flournoy, Emari Brown and Tyanna Tyus) who played their butts off and they're going home now another loser in sectionals. That's what I'm going to be known for: The coach who does well in the regular season and regionals, but can't win a doggone sectional."

Finally the Generals erased their 10-point first-half deficit completely when Jackson muscled home a putback and converted her free throw with 2:25 left in the third to tie the game 44-all, but Lanphier came back with a 7-0 run before Davis went on her own personal 5-0 run at the end of the third to get MacArthur back within two, 51-49.