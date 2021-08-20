Tuscola baskeball standout Jalen Quinn stays in Illinois and verbally commits to Loyola Chicago

TUSCOLA — Tuscola's Jalen Quinn had many college basketball options — 15 Division I offers in total — and in the end, he decided to stay in Illinois.

Quinn announced this week that he will continue his basketball career at Loyola Chicago. Quinn's recruiting had been accelerating this summer as he received recent offers from Virginia Tech, Northwestern, Wichita State and Rice. In the end, it was the Ramblers, who had been there since the beginning of Quinn's recruitment, who won the day.

"They were one of the first couple of offers and fortunately (then-head coach Porter Moser) was the one that started it and gave me a scholarship. As that relationship went on, I grew a super-tight relationship with (current head coach Drew Valentine)," Quinn said. "They have been in it the whole time and it was probably the best relationship I had any college coach. Coming to this decision, it made it easy to trust Loyola and Coach Valentine and what he's going to do with the program."

Moser left Loyola to take over Oklahoma's program in April and Valentine, who had been an assistant coach under Moser since 2017, took over the position. A head coaching change during the recruitment period of an athlete could scare them off of a program, but Quinn has embraced the change.

"I really liked Coach Moser as well. For me, I had a close relationship with Coach Valentine the whole time, so it was easy for me to adjust to that and enjoy the best of both worlds," Quinn said. "When that change happened, I still had a while to make my decision and think about other schools. At the end of the day, I really loved Loyola and what they had to offer me."

Staying in Illinois wasn't a top priority for Quinn as his recruitment began, but that option became more attractive as time went on.

"At first I was just looking for the best options for me and my family, but my top options were all in Chicago, so that helped out," Quinn said. "Picking Loyola, for away games and home games, it is close enough for family, friends and Tuscola alumni to come and watch me. That is the cool part about it."

In this year's NCAA Tournament, the Ramblers ended No. 1-seed Illinois' season in the second round and that win reminded many of the strength of Loyola's program.

"That win was huge. The battle of Illinois schools and they both have super-good programs and great coaching. They both have a culture of winning. Seeing Loyola come out on top was a little something to show what they can do at the next level and in the NCAA Tournament," Quinn said. "It definitely sets a culture of winning. It shows what kind of players they have and what the coaches and players can do. It was big for a recruit like me to see."

As it comes to a close, Quinn's recruitment exceeded his expectations but his coaches prepared him well for the experiences.

"My coaches and different people told me that my recruiting process was going to pick up at the end and it did exactly that. They told me to live in the recruiting process because it is a long time and it is a tough decision," Quinn said. "You have to say 'no' to people and say 'yes' to people and ultimately, with all the choices you get, you only get one school. You take your time and enjoy the process. It was something I tried to do with myself and my family and take advantage of what you are getting."

Quinn is now preparing for his senior season with the Warriors, who finished 13-5, 4-3 CIC in the short winter season, in which Quinn averaged 24.5 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

"I'm super excited for my senior year and we have a really good group of guys coming back This summer, we played up in a Chicago tournament against a lot bigger schools and we competed with all the games we played," Quinn said. "We were trying to play tougher matchups. We are ready for a challenge and I think we have the group to exceed expectations. I think we can make a deep run with this group."

