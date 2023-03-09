CHAMPAIGN — Tuscola thrived all season shooting 3-pointers. Until the Class 1A Boys Basketball state semifinals.

After knocking down 256 3-pointers at a 37.3 percent clip going into Thursday's game at the State Farm Center against Scales Mound, the Warriors managed just three in 23 attempts — 13 percent — in a 40-27 loss.

"This is a really good shooting team and probably the strength of our team," said Tuscola coach Justin Bozarth, whose team fell to 30-7. "We have so many guys who can put the ball in the basket. Our perimeter shooting all season long has been pretty impressive. Today, it wasn't one of those days."

Scales Mound (33-5) will face Waterloo Gibault (31-7) in Saturday's 11 a.m. Class 1A state finals. Scales Mound is trying to become the smallest school to ever win a basketball state championship.

Thomas Hereau's nine points and 11 rebounds led Scales Mound, which has an enrollment of 71 students. The smallest state champion is Hebron, which had 98 students in 1952. The Hornets trailed 15-13 at halftime before seizing control by outscoring Tuscola, 14-4, in the third quarter.

Tuscola's Kam Sweetnam, who had two of Tuscola's three 3-pointers, drained both during a fourth-quarter surge that cut Scales Mound's lead to four with 3:51 left. But Tuscola missed its last seven shots from the field — all 3-point attempts trying to get the Warriors back in the game against Scales Mound's 2-3 zone that did a good job of limiting Tuscola's drives and passes.

"I would say we were prepared — I don't think anyone was nervous coming into the game," said Tuscola's Josiah Hortin, who had 5 points, four assists and was 1-of-5 from 3-point range. "We put ourselves in position to play in it. They put a lot of good pressure on us in the zone. It made us speed up a little bit and throw a few bad passes. Credit to their defense. It was really tough to get anywhere."

Tuscola stayed in the game with its own tough defense, which held Scales Mound to 28 percent shooting and was 3-of-18 from 3-point range.

"When shots don't fall we look for our defensive energy to pick us up," said Tuscola's Jordan Quinn, who had seven points, 11 rebounds, but was 0-for-5 from 3. "We held them under 40 and that's usually a goal for us."

Sweetnam led Tuscola in scoring with with eight points. The Warriors shot 20% from the field, but were ahead 13-8 with 3:33 left in the first half. Tuscola missed its final five shots of the half and though Scales Mound didn't fare much better, a late putback by Max Wienen cut Tuscola's lead to 15-13 at half.

"We felt in the first half we did a pretty good job defensively forcing them into contested shots," Bozarth said. "We probably didn't finish the half on a great run there. We gave up an uncontested layup to finish the half and go up two. When we came out in the second half and, to Scales Mound's credit, they went to that 2-3 defense and their top two guys were extremely active. We never got settled offensively."

The loss broke a nine-game winning streak for the Warriors, who play Bloomington Cornerstone Christian in the third-place game at 7 p.m.

This was Tuscola's second-ever trip to state and first time in the semifinals — the Warriors previously made state in 1989.

Tuscola's path to state began with three easy wins in the Tuscola Regional, including beating rival Arcola in the regional title. The sectionals were the complete opposite — a tight 48-45 win against Effingham St. Anthony and a four-overtime classic in the sectional finals against Altamont, with Tuscola winning 72-68. The Warriors breezed at the Carbondale Super-sectional, beating Mounds Meridian 74-53.

