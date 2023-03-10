CHAMPAIGN — The Tuscola boys basketball team bounced back quickly from a disappointing loss in the Class 1A state semifinals win 69-46 against Bloomington Cornerstone Christian in the third-place game.

After shooting 13 percent from 3-point range in the semifinals against Scales Mound, Tuscola (31-7) returned to form on offense and kept up the same defensive intensity that kept the Warriors in the game against Scales Mound before falling late, 40-27.

Tuscola built a 32-19 halftime lead and then shot 72.7% in the third quarter to run away with the game. After shooting 20 percent overall against Scales Mound, the Warriors shot 58.3 percent against Cornerstone, including 44.4 percent from 3-point range.

Cornerstone, meanwhile, shot 15.8 percent from 3-point range (3-of-19).

After tough games in the semifinals, both Kam Sweetnam and Jordan Quinn were outstanding on offense in the third-place game. Sweetnam had 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and five assists. Quinn had 13 points, including three 3-pointers, 12 rebounds and five assists. Also for Tuscola, Chris Boyd had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, and James Parker adding 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

For the Cyclones, senior guard Connor Scott led the way with 18 points and six assists. Also for Cornerstone, senior Cade Wolfe banked in a halfcourt shot to end the third quarter and cut the Warriors' lead to 50-38, but that's as close as Cornerstone (32-7) would get.

Scales Mound will face Waterloo Gibault in the state finals at 11 a.m. Saturday.

CLASS 2A

Teutopolis takes third

Teutopolis bounced back after its semifinal loss to Depaul Prep in the semifinals to beat Rockridge 52-43 in the third-place game.

The Shoes (29-8) took control with a 34-18 advantage over the second and third quarters.

Caleb Siemer led the way for the Shoes in the win, leading them in points (21), rebounds (11), assists (4) and steals (3). Also for T-Town, Brendan Niebrugge had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Photos: Tuscola boys basketball loses 40-27 to Scales Mound during 1A State Semifinals

Photos: DePaul College Prep vs. Teutopolis on Thursday during IHSA Class 2A Boys Basketball