Tuscola sophomore Jalen Quinn ready to build on strong freshman season

TUSCOLA — Tuscola boys basketball coach Justin Bozarth sat in an office chair behind his desk, looked to his right and saw Jalen Quinn in a big, orange chair with his legs sprawled out, as Quinn scrolled through his cell phone.
Quinn's shoulders are broader than they were a year ago, his arms more muscular and his legs longer. He's just a sophomore who is scratching the surface of his basketball skills, but was already good enough as a freshman to be a driving force behind Tuscola's first boys basketball regional championship since 2008, averaging 16 points and seven rebounds last season.
Sometimes Bozarth has to remind himself that Quinn is only a sophomore who was 15 years old last year when he burst onto the varsity basketball scene straight from junior high.
This version of Quinn, who sat in Bozarth's office and finalized plans for a weekend unofficial visit to a Purdue basketball game, and already took an unofficial visit to Illinois in October, is more confident. He's been around the varsity stage, worked all summer in Tuscola football head coach Andy Romine's weight program and played for the Indy Heat AAU team, a premiere program. He said he's now 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, about an inch taller and 15 pounds stronger than he was last year.
“Playing one year of varsity already gets you more ready for the upcoming season," Quinn said. "I think I’ve gotten a lot more comfortable and a lot more confident with how I can do things and what I can do with my game on the court."
He was already a known commodity before putting on his No. 3 jersey — one he hopes to get back this season provided an upperclassmen doesn't take it from him. If there was even a hint of secrecy about him before last season, it's gone now — particularly after playing for the Indy Heat in the summer. He joined the AAU team after he recovered from a fractured right wrist he suffered early in baseball season.
“Not only in his freshman season did he meet expectations, but he probably exceeded some of our expectations," Bozarth said. "Now, you see him playing against some of the best kids around the country on the EYBL circuit and he kind of has that confidence every time he steps on the court, where he has high expectations for himself and he’s confident he can meet those expectations just because he’s used to playing at the highest level."
Quinn had to meet his physical development with his mental development. It's been a point of emphasis to take the next step in that category. There were times last season where Quinn dropped his shoulders and got down on himself after a turnover or bad play. He knows that can't happen if he plans on getting where he wants to go.
“I’ve gotten bigger, I’ve gotten stronger, I’ve been working on my game every day this summer, just trying to improve on the little things and also my mental toughness," Quinn said. "When I as a freshman, I didn’t have a lot of mental toughness. I know coming into the season now that it’s a big part of the game. You can’t let other teams and other players get in your head that easy."
Bozarth saw it all come together for Quinn during last year's postseason run. He scored 26 points and had had six rebounds in Tuscola's regional semifinal win over top-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden and then turned in a 21-point, 10-rebound game in the regional final against Tolono Unity.
By that point, Bozarth said, he knew that if the Warriors wanted to keep winning, Quinn was going to have to deliver — even if he was only a freshman. In the postseason, Bozarth saw Quinn come to that same realization.
"I think as the season wore on, he knew as we went into regionals that it all clicked that, ‘I’m one of the premier players out here,'" Bozarth said. "You could just see his game elevate where he took control where he needed to take control."
Quinn peered up from his phone when he overheard Bozarth point out the impact that Quinn has on younger basketball players in the community. Is that a strange thing for Quinn, a young player in his own right, to hear?
"Nah, not really," he said.
But Bozarth knows the statement holds true, and Quinn is just getting started.
“Kids in Tuscola, they’re in their driveway thinking they are Jalen Quinn," Bozarth said.
