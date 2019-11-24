Tuscola sophomore Jalen Quinn ready to build on strong freshman season

“Playing one year of varsity already gets you more ready for the upcoming season," Quinn said. "I think I’ve gotten a lot more comfortable and a lot more confident with how I can do things and what I can do with my game on the court."

He was already a known commodity before putting on his No. 3 jersey — one he hopes to get back this season provided an upperclassmen doesn't take it from him. If there was even a hint of secrecy about him before last season, it's gone now — particularly after playing for the Indy Heat in the summer. He joined the AAU team after he recovered from a fractured right wrist he suffered early in baseball season.

“Not only in his freshman season did he meet expectations, but he probably exceeded some of our expectations," Bozarth said. "Now, you see him playing against some of the best kids around the country on the EYBL circuit and he kind of has that confidence every time he steps on the court, where he has high expectations for himself and he’s confident he can meet those expectations just because he’s used to playing at the highest level."

