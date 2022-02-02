Tuscola to face Meridian in CIC Tourney finals plus 5 more takeaways from the semifinals

MACON — Meridian's boys basketball may not depend on Mekhi Phillips to lead them in scoring each game, but that's what they have been enjoying recently.

The senior is typically called upon to keep the Hawks' scorers — Graham Meisenhelter, Grant Meisenhelter, Drew Hurelbrink and Riley Day — fed but Phillips has been doing his own feasting on opponents in the first two rounds of the Central Illinois Conference Tournament.

Phillips had a team-high 21 points on Tuesday as the Hawks (19-5) defeated Warrensburg-Latham (18-6), 68-55, to advance to the Friday's championship game against Tuscola (20-4) at 8:30 p.m. in Meridian.

"I love this team. They bring the best out of me and I bring the best out of them. We are getting 100% out of everybody," Phillips said. "We have 10 guys that can go and you could see it tonight that we have 10 guys that go. I'm not really a score first guy, I want to get the players involved but tonight they trusted me and I made the right moves to win this game."

Phillips, who transferred from MacArthur this season, has fit right in with his teammates, helping them navigate a challenging season.

"I've been welcomed with open arms and it is like a family out here. I love it and it has been amazing. This is the biggest student section I've ever played in front before in my life. I love it," Phillips said. "We had some of our downs earlier in the season, which is good. Now we are in a groove right now and I don't think anyone can stop us."

Here are five more things to know about Friday's CIC title game:

A little history

Phillips and Tuscola's standout Jalen Quinn have been AAU teammates previously and could be the focus of each other's attention on Friday.

"Jalen and I go way back with AAU. It is going to be a tough matchup and I'm looking forward to it. It is going to be a good game," Phillips said. "He's a do-it-all guard and he's long. He's a good player and it will be a tough matchup and I will give it my all."

By the numbers

Along with Phillips' 21 points, Grant Meisenhelter added 18 points and Graham Meisenhelter put in 15.

Meridian won the rebounding battle over the Cardinals 38-24 and Graham Meisenhelter grabbed 19 of those rebounds. Hurelbrink had 10 rebounds to go along with his eight points.

Graham Meisenhelter looked like he wasn't missing a step after returning from a long injury absence earlier in the season.

"I know at halftime Graham had 14 rebounds and when you are able to do that when you are 5-11, that's what I call a hoss," Meridian head coach Shannon Houser said. "I am super proud of all the boys. We have faced a lot of adversity this season but we are going together. Warrensburg came out and fought and we get to play Warrensburg and Tuscola again next week, so we still have have a tough road to hoe."

Clinton hangs with Warriors

After defeating St. Teresa in the opening round on Saturday, Clinton hung with Tuscola in the first half on Tuesday, trailing 30-28 at halftime. The young Clinton team, which has no seniors on its roster and starts a lineup of two juniors and three sophomores, pushed the Warriors.

Dawson Craves led the Maroons with 13 points, Brooks Cluver added 12 and Mason Walker had nine.

"If you saw them against St. Teresa, (Clinton head coach Dan Luketich) is doing a great job and their kids just don't go away," Tuscola head coach Justin Bozarth said. "We got up 13 points in the first quarter and the next thing you know, it is tied. They are relentless in their attack and it is a sign of what he is building there. As the game went on, we couldn't let up because they weren't going to. We did a much better job in the second half getting stop after stop."

Quinn found his groove in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points himself as the Warriors pulled away for a 73-44 victory.

"In the fourth quarter, the game sort of slowed down for Jalen. He was changing speeds and getting to the rim and finishing really well," Bozarth said. "As the course of the game goes on, he is a guy who is difficult to contain for four quarters."

2,000 points

After becoming Tuscola's all-time leading scorer earlier this season, Quinn focused on his next milestone — 2,000 career points — which he reached on Jan. 25 against Arthur-Okaw Christian.

"It was a really cool accomplishment. After breaking the school record, 2,000 points was another milestone that I wanted to get to," Quinn said. "Finally getting to do that in front of the home crowd was great. I couldn't thank my coaches and teammates enough for putting me in those spots."

Quinn has been enjoying his season with brother Jordan Quinn, who is making a strong return after missing much of last season with a broken collarbone. Jordan Quinn had a double-double against Clinton with 14 points, including three 3-pointers, and 10 rebounds.

"He has improved tremendously from last year. Coming back from a broken collarbone is really hard to do," Jalen Quinn said. "I'm proud of how he has come back and adapted to this varsity game. He has been playing really well for us."

Top 10 teams

Friday's championship game will be a battle between to top 10 Class 1A teams as Meridian is currently No. 5 and Tuscola is No. 6. The Warriors and Hawks are meeting for the first time this season and will have an immediate rematch next week when they face off next Friday in Tuscola.

Following the Warriors win against Clinton, the team hung around to watch Meridian's game and do some scouting on their opponent.

"Meridian has been in this spot before after winning the conference last year," Bozarth said. "They are in a spot where everyone is gunning for them and we are excited for the opportunity on Friday."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

