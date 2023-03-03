ALTAMONT — The Tuscola boys basketball team went four overtimes with Altamont on the Indians' home court on Friday for the sectional final.

The Warriors, after losing on a buzzer beater by Meridian last year at sectionals, were used to heartbreaking losses, but this year handed one out by surviving 72-68 to beat Altamont and advance to the Class 1A Carbondale Super-sectional at 6 p.m. Monday. The Warriors (29-6), who won their first sectional title since 2005, will face Mounds Meridian at super-sectionals.

Tuscola struggled early, trailing 17-6 after the first quarter and 27-13 at half. But a 19-6 advantage in the third quarter for Tuscola turned the game around, putting the Warriors ahead after three quarters to set up the dramatic ending.

Jordan Quinn led Tuscola with 33 points and 10 rebounds.