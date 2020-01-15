Unbeaten Paris girls basketball handles Mattoon, hands Green Wave second loss of season

“We switched up defenses throughout the game, tried something different,” Aydt said. “They were hitting shots and they didn’t miss.”

Paris contained Mattoon guard Mallory Ramage and therein slowed the Green Wave’s entire offense. Ramage led Mattoon with 13 points, but Paris made her work for them all night. She scored two points in the second half, both on free throws. Madyson Rigdon — Ramage AAU teammate with Indiana Elite Havoc last spring — took most of the responsibility as her primary defender.

“They know her pretty well,” Paris coach Dave Tingley said.

Ramage needed 12 shots to get those 13 and was 3-for-6 from the foul line. All night, Paris forced her to take guarded shots. The goal, Tingley said, was to force her right and take away her left hand — her dominant side.

“We did that really well with that,” Tingley said. “She drove middle a lot, but third quarter we pretty much shut her down, struggled a little bit getting her shots with some help defense. We tried to clog that middle and not let her get too deep in the second half.”