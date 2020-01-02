Versatile Emily White leading Sullivan girls basketball

White came off the bench as a freshman and started last year. Both teams made the Class 2A Sweet 16.

"Her freshman year she came off the bench, but was huge," McCain said. "She hit some crucial 3-pointers for us. Each year she is getting better and better."

White can shoot from the outside or play inside.

"She is one who doesn't show emotion," McCain said. "She just goes out and plays ball. She never gives up. She is up and down the floor non-stop. She is the teams motor and I love to watch her."

White has been playing basketball since the fourth grade and has been one of the taller players on the team.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In the offseason, White said, "We had tournaments all summer long with school and travel ball, but I did a lot of shooting by myself and just in travel tournaments against bigger competition I was working on my defense and being more aggressive."

White, who hopes to play basketball in college, plays for the AAU team Sky Ice Elite out of Decatur in the summer.

One of the coaches in attendance at the championship game was her AAU coach Roy Gilmore, who coached White two summers ago.