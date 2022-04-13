Vic Binkley resigns as head coach of Warrensburg-Latham boys basketball

WARRENSBURG — After declining to resign as Warrensburg-Latham boys basketball coach when first asked by the district administration, Vic Binkley changed his mind.

Binkley, an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame member, met with Warrensburg-Latham School District Superintendent Cheryl Warner on Tuesday and delivered his resignation after 36 seasons coaching the Cardinals and 632 wins.

"I decided that the best thing to do was resign. I didn't want the school board to have to go through the process and I thought it was better for everybody, so I resigned this morning," Binkley said by phone Wednesday. "The superintendent was a class act and I was very pleased with how she acted and how she treated me."

Binkley said he was initially asked to resign following his end of the season performance review, which he refused to do. But with the next meeting of the W-L School Board approaching on April 27, Binkley said met with district administrators and decided to step aside.

"I think the President of the Board (David Munson) convinced me that it was the right thing to do, along with Superintendent Warner. They were probably right," Binkley said. "I wasn't going to be able to coach there next season. I'm sure they had made their mind up that I wasn't going to coach there so this is probably the best thing. They can move on and get a new coach and keep the program rolling."

On Tuesday, Warrensburg-Latham athletic director Bret Reedy released a statement about Binkley's resignation.

"Vic is well respected across the state for his basketball coaching success. He is also known as being a man of character and has a strong willingness to assist those community members in need," Reedy said. "As athletic director of Warrensburg-Latham School District, I fully expect Warrensburg-Latham boys basketball and our athletic program to have continued success."

Reedy also said that the school intends to honor Binkley at a future date.

"The Warrensburg-Latham School District has hopes of honoring Vic Binkley for his time at Warrensburg-Latham High School in the future for all the great memories and accomplishments that his teams have brought to this community," Reeday said. "We wish Vic Binkley nothing but the best as he explores other coaching opportunities."

The Cardinals were 25-8 last season and finished third in the Central Illinois Conference. Warrensburg won the Macon County Tournament and advanced to the Class 2A Bloomington Central Catholic Regional final.

With Binkley as coach, Warrensburg won 15 regional titles, three sectionals, two super-sectionals and has two third-place finishes at the IHSA State Tournament (2002-03, 2007-08). Binkley is a five-time H&R Macon County Coach of the Year (2002, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2016). Overall, in 42 seasons as a high school coach, Binkley has 724 wins — the most of any high school basketball coach in Macon County history.

Following the resignation request, members of the Warrensburg-Latham community rallied around Binkley, selling t-shirts to show their support with plans to wear them at the next school board meeting. Binkley said he hopes his resignation will calm tensions surrounding the situation.

"They helped me get through a tough time and I am forever grateful. They are always going to be in my heart," Binkley said. "It was hard to accept but there were so many nice things said. It was awesome. It got me to a positive level where I need to be and I thank them for that. I'm so proud of them. I'm hoping all of my friends and fans will say Coach Binkley has the attitude that we all need and let's keep it positive."

Binkley said he doesn't intend to stop coaching and is open to opportunities to be back on the court in the winter.

"I hope I get an opportunity somewhere to be able to coach. I'm not done coaching I hope and I think I can do a pretty good job. We will see what happens," he said. "I'm still enthused about coaching and it is a hobby to me. We will see and you never know down the road. I hope something good happens for everyone. I was blessed. Not too many people can stay in one place for 36 years. It has been awesome."

Binkley said he's still unsure of the initial motivations for his dismissal after 36 seasons, but said he will take with him a lifetime of memories.

"I'm sure when someone has been there for 36 years, a change may not be a bad idea for everybody," Binkley said. "We will see what happens down the road. I'm just thankful that I got an opportunity to coach there. It was my lifetime dream when I was a kid growing up and I've been here in Warrensburg my whole life. We have a lot of memories and I don't think anyone in the area had as much fun as Vic Binkley did coaching."

Vic Binkely's coaching career MOUNT AUBURN Year: Record 1980-81: 3-21 1981-82: 12-13 1982-83: 20-6 1983-84: 21-5 1984-85: 14-11 1985-86: 22-7 (Class A regional title) Six seasons, 92-63 WARRENSBURG-LATHAM 1986-87: 8-17 1987-88: 23-7 (CLass A regional title) 1988-89: 20-6 1989-90: 9-15 1990-91: 17-9 1991-92: 20-7 1992-93: 12-14 1993-94: 5-20 1994-95: 10-15 1995-96: 10-17 1996-97: 20-8 1997-98: 15-13 (Class A regional title) 1998-99: 12-16 (Class A regional title) 1999-00: 15-12 2000-01: 13-15 2001-02: 24-7 (Class A regional and sectional titles) 2002-03: 31-2 (Class A regional and sectional titles, 3rd at state) 2003-04: 19-10 (Class A regional title) 2004-05: 21-9 (Class A regional title) 2005-06: 25-5 (Class A regional title) 2006-07: 24-5 (Class A regional title) 2007-08: 32-2 (Class 1A regional and sectional titles, 3rd at state) 2008-09: 19-10 (Class 1A regional title) 2009-10: 14-16 2010-11: 19-11 (Class 2A regional title) 2011-12: 9-16 2012-13: 8-19 2013-14: 24-6 (Class 2A regional title) 2014-15: 23-5 2015-16: 28-1 (Class 2A regional title) 2016-17: 22-7 (Class 2A regional title) 2017-18: 14-14 2018-19: 18-14 2019-20: 9-8 2020-21: 15-16 2021-22: 25-8 36 seasons, 632-382 TOTAL: 42 seasons, 724-445

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.