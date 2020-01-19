VIDEO: Central A&M's Connor Heaton reacts to breaking the school scoring record
VIDEO: Central A&M's Connor Heaton reacts to breaking the school scoring record

Central A&M's Connor Heaton became the program's all-time leading scorer in the Raiders' win against Arcola on Saturday, passing Jimmy Dial's record of 2,039 points. Here are his thoughts on the record and his team going forward.

