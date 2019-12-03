Vote for the Herald and Review Basketball Player of the Week

Below are the nominees for the Basketball Player of the Week. Make your pick in the poll at the bottom. Voting is open through Friday at 1 p.m. Results will be announced Saturday morning.
DECATUR — Thomas McNamara has perfect attendance.
Eisenhower point guard Cameron Rowe takes it as a point of pride that he led the team in charges last season.
Cold shooting for MacArthur had the Generals facing a 36-20 deficit at halftime to Harvey Thornton in the Decatur Turkey Tournament semifinal on Friday.
DECATUR — Eisenhower basketball didn't have a post-Thanksgiving slump Friday in its Turkey Tournament game with Mount Zion.
DEKALB — The question made Brent Weakly pause in his post-game press conference.