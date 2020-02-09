WAGNER: What to watch for in the high school girls basketball postseason

The Herald & Review coverage area has at least one girls basketball team play in the state Final Four in seven of the last eight years — save for the 2016-17 season.

The IHSA girls Class 1A and 2A regionals begin on Monday and the Class 3A and Class 4A regionals begin on Feb. 17. Who can advance to Redbird Arena for the Final Four and who can get close? A quick look at some possibilities and what to watch for.

MacArthur on the cusp of long postseason?

Program record for wins (25 and counting), a Central State Eight championship and a deep postseason run? The Generals have checked off every box so far in the regular season, which wraps up this week. MacArthur (25-3) hosts its own regional and a path to a regional championship looks probable against either Mahomet-Seymour or Urbana.

From there, the Generals would likely run into Springfield-area teams all the way to a sectional championship. Springfield Lanphier is the No. 2 seed in what would be a Champaign Central Sectional semifinal game. MacArthur swept the Lions this season.