WAGNER: What to watch for in the high school girls basketball postseason

The Herald & Review coverage area has at least one girls basketball team play in the state Final Four in seven of the last eight years — save for the 2016-17 season.
The IHSA girls Class 1A and 2A regionals begin on Monday and the Class 3A and Class 4A regionals begin on Feb. 17. Who can advance to Redbird Arena for the Final Four and who can get close? A quick look at some possibilities and what to watch for.
MacArthur on the cusp of long postseason?
Program record for wins (25 and counting), a Central State Eight championship and a deep postseason run? The Generals have checked off every box so far in the regular season, which wraps up this week. MacArthur (25-3) hosts its own regional and a path to a regional championship looks probable against either Mahomet-Seymour or Urbana.
From there, the Generals would likely run into Springfield-area teams all the way to a sectional championship. Springfield Lanphier is the No. 2 seed in what would be a Champaign Central Sectional semifinal game. MacArthur swept the Lions this season.
A possible sectional championship game would likely come against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Mount Zion, Danville or Rochester. The Generals swept SHG, beat Mount Zion and split with Rochester, which snapped MacArthur's 16-game winning streak.
In other words, the Generals have beaten nearly all of the teams between them and a sectional championship or haven't played them (Mahomet, Danville).
A super-sectional game, played at the University of Illinois-Springfield, would likely be against Bethalto Civic Memorial, which ended MacArthur's season last year but fired its head coach mid-season. Highland, East St. Louis or Olney are also possible super-sectional opponents.
The path to a Decatur Public School playing in the state final four at Redbird Arena for the first time seems attainable.
St. Teresa has favorable path
The Bulldogs have had a strong season and have a player in Addison Newbon who will likely be one of the two best players on the floor in every game from here on out.
St. Teresa (20-7) has a path that's conducive to a bountiful postseason. The regional championship game would likely come against Cerro Gordo-Bement (10-20), and the Bulldogs would likely see Milford (18-9) or Lexington (17-11) in the Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Sectional semifinals.
Waiting in a potential sectional championship game will likely be either Colfax Ridgeview (23-4) or Warrensburg-Latham, which the Bulldogs beat this season.
St. Teresa could be on the way to its most successful season since 2003-04 when Bill Ispen coached the team to a state championship.
A sectional championship would put the Bulldogs in the Pontiac Super-sectional. The top-seeds out if the Granville (Putnam County) Sectional, which would play the winner of the Champaign Sectional, are No. 9-ranked Aurora Christian (25-4) and Gardner-South Wilmington (25-4).
Sleeper in Class 1A?
Central A&M lost back-to-back games last month in the Central Illinois Conference Tournament, but has since won five straight and is the No. 2 seed in the Class 1A Casey Sectional. Standing in the way of a regional championship is likely Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. The Raiders (22-8) beat ALAH on Feb. 1.
The Raiders are finding more success after moving post player Channing Reed to a role where she's playing around the perimeter more.
Should the Raiders win a regional, they will likely see No. 1-seeded Altamont in the sectional championship game. Altamont won by six against the Raiders in December and has been one of the best girls basketball teams in the Herald & Review area this season.
Tri-County is the top seed in the other half the the sectional and Brownstown/St. Elmo is the No. 2 seed.
Class 2A powerhouse
How strong and loaded is Class 2A this year? Tri-City/Sangamon Valley has a 25-5 record and is the No. 4 seed in the Greenville Sectional. The Tornadoes will play in the Auburn Regional quarterfinals on Wednesday.
The Tornadoes have been one of the best teams in the area, and a win would put them in the semifinals against either Auburn or Beardstown. A regional championship game would likely come against top-seeded Pleasant Plains (20-3). TCSV split against Auburn this season, hasn't played against Beardstown and lost by four to Plains.
The sectional includes Breese Central (20-7), Greenville (21-8), Breese Mater Dei (18-8), Petersburg PORTA (26-2) and Carlinville (26-3).
TCSV last won a regional in 2017-18.
The Paris effect
Almost no team has changed the outlook in Class 2A around the area like Paris, which was in Class 3A last season. Ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, Paris is the top seed in its own sectional and enters the postseason 31-0.
Sullivan, the No. 4 seed in the sectional, will likely play Paris in the Sullivan Regional championship game, creating a more difficult path for a really strong Sullivan (21-6) team. That would be first matchup of the two teams.
Teutopolis, which has been to the Class 2A state final four in four of the last six seasons, would likely need to hand Paris its first loss of the season in the sectional championship to get back to Redbird. Before Paris, though, T-Town (21-8) will likely see Pana (24-7) in the Newton Regional championship game. The Shoes beat the Panthers in December.
A sectional semifinal for either T-Town or Pana would likely be against Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (25-5) or Tolono Unity (20-9).
