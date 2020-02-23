WAGNER: What to watch for in the IHSA boys basketball postseason

How many more years will teams continue the march to the Peoria Civic Center for the IHSA boys basketball state finals? Will it turn back into a run to Champaign?
Frankly, we don't know yet and won't until April 21 when the IHSA makes its decision at its board meeting. What we do know is the boys basketball postseason begins on Monday in Class 1A and Class 2A, while Class 3A and Class 4A will begin a week from Monday.
This year, at least, the teams will hope to end up in Peoria in the state final four.
Here's what to watch for as the postseason ramps up.
Central A&M aims for another run
Two years ago, this group of seniors made a run to super-sectionals to set the groundwork for what has been one of the area's best teams. As juniors last season the Raiders, led by Connor Heaton, Jacob Paradee and Griffin Andricks, rolled all the way through to Peoria and took third place in state.
The plan, undoubtedly, is to return to Peoria for their high school sendoff. The Raiders (26-3) certainly have the artillery to get there, but face what is certainly the most challenging test yet.
A regional championship will have to come against either Meridian, which A&M has beaten twice this season, or Nokomis, which A&M has beaten in each of the last two sectional championship games. Altamont looks like a likely sectional semifinal game, and the Raiders beat Altamont this season.
The Raiders would likely play Effingham St. Anthony in the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional championship game. The Bulldogs beat the Raiders by one point earlier this month. The winner of that game plays in the Carbondale (SIU) Super-sectional.
The rest of the Casey-Westfield sectional
St. Anthony (26-3), back in Class 1A, has its best team since winning the Class 1A state championship in 2017. The Bulldogs are led by 6-foot-7 Jaccob Dust and have two wins over Teutopolis, one over A&M and one over Casey-Westfield. St. Anthony's most likely regional opponent is Louisville North Clay at the Bridgeport Red Hill regional and would see either Casey-Westfield or Okaw Valley in the sectional semifinals.
Perhaps the best Casey team will come next season when leading scorer Noah Livingston (16.5 ppg) is a senior, but this version is good enough to make a splash in its own sectional. The Warriors won nine of their last 10 to close the season, with the only loss coming in the season finale against St. Anthony by six points. A matchup between Casey and Okaw Valley in the Bethany (Okaw Valley) Regional championship game is likely.
This sectional is probably the deepest across all classes in the Herald & Review coverage area. Meridian (18-13) will likely play Nokomis (20-10) on its home floor in the Macon (Meridian) Regional semifinals, with the winner getting A&M in the final.
Altamont (25-6) is a No. 2 seed in the sectional and hosts its own regional. The Indians are led by Aidan Jahraus (17.7 ppg) and Kaden Eirhart (16.1 ppg).
The winner of this sectional would play the winner of the Norris City Sectional, likely to be Woodlawn or Goreville in the supers at SIU Arena.
St. Teresa run coming?
It's been an up-and-down season for the Bulldogs (15-11), but they can right the ship with a favorable postseason path. St. Teresa is the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A Danville (Schlarman) Regional and plays in the Catlin (Salt Fork) Regional, likely against Salt Fork (20-8) in the championship game on Friday — provided St. T beats DeLand-Weldon and either LSA or Danville Schlarman in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.
Should the Bulldogs play to their seeding, a sectional semifinal against either Cissna Park (19-10) or Colfax Ridgeview (21-9) could be on the horizon. Roanoke-Benson, which is ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, or Champaign Judah Christen are the top two seeds on the other side of the sectional, and one of those teams figures to make an appearance in the sectional championship.
The only teams the Bulldogs could possibly see in the sectional that they've already seen are Champaign St. Thomas More (a potential sectional championship matchup), which the Bulldogs lost to in the season opener, and Judah Christian (a possible sectional championship game), which the Bulldogs beat.
The winner of this sectional will likely see Chicago Leo at the Class 1A Normal (ISU) Super-sectional.
The path for MacArthur and Eisenhower ... and the Lincoln wall
Both MacArthur and Eisenhower are going to finish the regular season with losing records. Neither team has been able to sustain much traction during the season, so how far can they go in the postseason?
Eisenhower will play Mattoon in the Class 3A Mattoon Regional semifinals. The winner of that game likely sees top-seeded Springfield Lanphier, which beat the Panthers twice this season, but has been vulnerable at times. The guard combination of R.J. Walker, Cam Rowe and Brylan Phillips are a tough matchup. The winner of that regional will likely see Mahomet-Seymour in the Lincoln Sectional semifinals.
MacArthur, on the other hand, has a friendly path to a regional title. The Generals, a No. 2 seed in the sectional, play Rochester in the regional semifinals and the winner plays either Springfield High or Springfield Southeast for the Class 3A Springfield Regional championship. The Generals beat Southeast two out of three times and split with the Senators.
The winner of that regional likely has top-seeded Lincoln waiting in the sectional semifinals. The Railers should be favored to win their own sectional and Neil Alexander's team is clicking on all cylinders.
What to make of Class 2A?
Some of the traditional stalwarts of sectional appearances in Class 2A — Casey, St. Teresa, St. Anthony — have dropped to Class 1A. So who in 2A can make a run?
Teutopolis is always a team to watch, even if its 20-11 record this season isn't quite what it usually is. Coach Chet Reeder took the team to super-sectionals last season, but lost a strong senior class. The Shoes will play either Robinson or Paris in the Class 2A Paris Regional semifinals and likely will see No. 3-seeded Pana in the regional championship, provided the Panthers beat either Newton or Sullivan.
Breese Mater Dei is the top seed in the Class 2A Shelbyville Sectional, and likely will advance to play the winner of the Paris regional. Marshall is the top seed on the other side of the sectional bracket.
As a freshman last season, Tuscola's Jalen Quinn led the Warriors to their first regional championship since 2008. The Warriors (25-3) could make another run this year, but would likely need to beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda on its home floor in the regional championship to do so. The teams split in their two meetings this year.
Tuscola is a No. 3 seed in the Class 2A Pontiac Sectional, and should it advance to sectionals, would likely see top-seeded Fairbury Prairie Central (24-7) in the sectional semifinals. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin is the No. 1 seed in the top half of the bracket and Coal City is the No. 2 seed.
PHOTOS: MacArthur beats Eisenhower
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25