WAGNER: What to watch for in the IHSA boys basketball postseason

A regional championship will have to come against either Meridian, which A&M has beaten twice this season, or Nokomis, which A&M has beaten in each of the last two sectional championship games. Altamont looks like a likely sectional semifinal game, and the Raiders beat Altamont this season.

The Raiders would likely play Effingham St. Anthony in the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional championship game. The Bulldogs beat the Raiders by one point earlier this month. The winner of that game plays in the Carbondale (SIU) Super-sectional.

The rest of the Casey-Westfield sectional

St. Anthony (26-3), back in Class 1A, has its best team since winning the Class 1A state championship in 2017. The Bulldogs are led by 6-foot-7 Jaccob Dust and have two wins over Teutopolis, one over A&M and one over Casey-Westfield. St. Anthony's most likely regional opponent is Louisville North Clay at the Bridgeport Red Hill regional and would see either Casey-Westfield or Okaw Valley in the sectional semifinals.